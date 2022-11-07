Increasing Geriatric Population Is Anticipated to Boost the Gutta-percha Market growth

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gutta-percha Industry Overview

The global gutta-percha market size is expected to reach USD 268.82 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027. Gutta-percha is a trans-isomer of polyisoprene and the molecular structure of the material is close to that of natural rubber that crystallizes, leading to a rigid form. Physical properties of GP like high tensile strength, biocompatibility, bioinertness, and radiopacity have made gutta-percha a very effective material for root canal obturation and endodontic surgery wherein this thermoplastic filling material is heated and suffused into the dentin canal, then sealed with adhesive cement.

Factors like the rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing awareness about oral hygiene, and the rising geriatric population and their escalating need for preventive and surgical dental services are boosting the market growth. According to the WHO, consumption of tobacco and alcohol and an unhealthy diet are among the few common causes of oral diseases globally. All these oral diseases require professional dental care, thereby acting as high impact-rendering factors for the growth of the dental gutta-percha market.

Gutta-percha Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gutta-percha market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Surface Modified Gutta-percha, Medicated Gutta-percha, and Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta-percha

Surface modified gutta-percha held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020.

Nanoparticles enriched gutta-percha is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to various advancements in the field of obturation.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Dental Academic and Research Institutes

The dental hospitals segment held the largest share of 49.0% in 2020.

The dental clinics segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period as less invasive procedures, like dental fillings and root canaling, are efficiently being carried out in clinics without having a longer waiting period.

Gutta-percha Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers & acquisitions, divestments, and new product development and launches are the key strategies adopted by the established market players while some emerging players are involved in obtaining funding for their product development and launch.

Some prominent players in the global Gutta-percha market include:

Coltène Whaledent GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

Essential Dental Systems

FKG Dentaire

Micro-Mega

Sure endo

Kerr Endodontics

Premier Dental Products Company

META BIOMED

Davis Schottlander & Davis

Order a free sample PDF of the Gutta-percha Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.