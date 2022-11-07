Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Revenue Forecast by Regions 2028

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Industry Overview

The global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging & longevity market size was valued at USD 36.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising aging population and diseases associated with it are the key factors expected to drive the market for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for antiaging and longevity. COVID-19 has encouraged the use of yoga in a sedentary lifestyle-oriented population. Since corporate companies adopted remote work owing to COVID-19, some organizations such as Citi, BlueBeam, 3M, and SAP prioritized virtual wellness programs to improve the stress and anxiety level of working from home. For instance, BlueBeam offered yoga and Tai Chi classes, incentive-based fitness challenges, and chair massage during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market

There have been multiple cases where Kampo medicine was used along with western medication. Several geriatric patient case studies reveal the effectiveness of traditional and integrative medicine for symptom and adverse effect management for chronic infectious diseases. There are multiple ongoing research studies on the use of traditional medicine in the COVID-19 treatment.

Alternative medicines including Reiki with little scientific evidence are being extensively promoted by Yale, Duke, Johns Hopkins, and other major medical research institutions for providing “energetic healing” for treating fibromyalgia. In addition, over 60 U.S. hospitals adopted Reiki as part of patient services and 800 hospitals provide Reiki education into their healthcare programs and services in the U.S.

In the past few years, awareness regarding yoga and its impact on antiaging and longevity has boosted the usage of these body healing therapies. This is because yoga aids in enhancing body strength and flexibility, boosting energy, and balancing stress levels. The research by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health shows that yoga impacts the molecular level, which is directly correlated to the aging of the face and skin.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

U. S. Chiropractic Market – The U.S. chiropractic market size was valued at USD 12.26 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period.

– The U.S. chiropractic market size was valued at USD 12.26 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period. Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market – The global complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 82.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.03% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Spatial, an audio platform, partnered with HealthTune scientific and Catalyst by Wellstar to use sensory healing to reduce stress and anxiety of frontline healthcare workers.

Spatial, an audio platform, partnered with HealthTune scientific and Catalyst by Wellstar to use sensory healing to reduce stress and anxiety of frontline healthcare workers. June 2021: The government of India launched the “mYoga” application, developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the WHO.

The government of India launched the “mYoga” application, developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the WHO. April 2021: Miskawaan Health Group announced the introduction of integrative personalized German therapies in Thailand for treating cancer. The company opened the Miskawaan Integrative Cancer Care in Bangkok.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging & longevity market include

Anadolu Medical Center

Sinomedica

Acupuncture Enfants

Ayurveda Kuwait

Maya Reiki School

Maylilacs

Al Zuhair Holistic Medicine Center

Ayurmana By Dharma Ayurveda

Trinicum

Miskawaan Health Group

Therme Wien

Order a free sample PDF of the Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.