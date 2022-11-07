Foot Mask Market Size, Opportunities and Outlook 2028

Foot Mask Industry Overview

The global foot mask market size was valued at USD 445.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the global market is mainly driven by a rise in the popularity of self-care regimes coupled with the increasing demand for wellness and foot care products. On the other hand, the demand for products was low in several sectors owing to factors, such as supply chain disruptions and a drop in revenue for several businesses. In addition, temporary closures of beauty stores and a decrease in the sales of beauty products affected the market to some extent.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Foot Mask Market

However, high product demand as a result of increased awareness about following a skincare routine and self-care regimes will support the growth of the market. Companies in the global market are increasing their production capabilities and expanding their product portfolios by providing sanitizing products to consumers. The increased importance of handwashing and the need for a hygienic routine as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have also had a positive impact on the growth of this market. The global market is categorized by several multinational players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Adwin Korea Corp., Baby Foot, and Sephora USA, Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.

Hair Mask Market – The global hair mask market size was valued at USD 420.0 million in 2018. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of pollution, excessive use of hair straighteners or curlers and blow dryers, ultraviolet sunrays, and harsh shampoo on hair have been driving the demand for the nourishing product including masks.

– The global hair mask market size was valued at USD 420.0 million in 2018. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of pollution, excessive use of hair straighteners or curlers and blow dryers, ultraviolet sunrays, and harsh shampoo on hair have been driving the demand for the nourishing product including masks. Sheet Face Mask Market – The global sheet face mask market size to be valued at USD 447.7 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness related to the benefits of sheet masks such as anti-aging and skin hydration is the major factor contributing to the growth of this industry.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global foot mask market include

Baby Foot

Barefoot Scientist

Sephora USA, Inc.

Rare Beauty Brands, Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Earth Therapeutics

TONYMOLY

Karuna Skin LLC

ADWIN

Order a free sample PDF of the Foot Mask Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.