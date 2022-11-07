Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size and Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Pressure Relief Mattress Industry Overview

The global pressure relief mattress market size was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is dependent on the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers globally and substantial investment in healthcare facilities. In addition, the growing geriatric population in various countries is driving the market. The market observed positive growth in 2020 owing to the hospitalization of a large number of people. The demand was high in both hospital and consumer applications. Home isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients at home created a significant demand for these mattresses. The demand for pressure relief mattresses is high from the geriatric population and this population was majorly affected by COVID-19 due to their weak immune system.

Pressure ulcers are localized injuries to the skin; the underlying tissue may or may not be affected as well. Pressure ulcers are also known as decubitus ulcers, bedsores, pressure sores, and pressure injuries. Various types of support mechanisms are used in the pressure reduction or pressure relief of ulcers. Among them, mattresses are one of the supports that are predominantly used. These mattresses can be categorized as per the material that they contain, the theory on which they function (active, reactive, hybrid), and whether they are powered or non-powered. To understand pressure relief mattresses, there are grades of pressure ulcers that are worth considering. Grade 1 – reddening of the skin, grade 2 – blisters, grade 3 – underlying tissue damage, and grade 4 – underlying tissue and skin extensively damaged together with muscle, bone, joints, and tendons.

Various economies globally are taking adequate steps in infrastructure development, and the healthcare sector is one of the key development areas. Countries such as India and China have opened up the gates for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the healthcare sector. Several companies are trying to build their positions in these regions. This has resulted in increased demand for pressure relief mattresses as the number of hospitals is increasing. Pressure ulcers can be treated and prevented with proper management and care. Various campaigns have been launched over the recent years for increasing awareness among the consumers. Some active campaigns engaged in pressure ulcer prevention include – Stop The Pressure, Your Turn: Campaigning to Prevent Pressure Ulcers, and Zero Pressure.

Market Share Insights

February 2020: Permobil signed an agreement to acquire Supportec B.V. to speed up its production process and strengthen its seating and positioning footprint in the EMEA region.

Permobil signed an agreement to acquire Supportec B.V. to speed up its production process and strengthen its seating and positioning footprint in the EMEA region. November 2019: Rober Limited introduced a new product in its AirFlex series, the AirFlex TRIO Junior mattress, a pressure mattress replacement system designed to support children aged 0-13 years.

Rober Limited introduced a new product in its AirFlex series, the AirFlex TRIO Junior mattress, a pressure mattress replacement system designed to support children aged 0-13 years. January 2017: Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Limited announced the acquisition of Sidhil Group Limited (a healthcare products manufacturing company).

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pressure relief mattress market include

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker

Abecca

ADL GmbH

Arjo

Span America

FazziniSrl

Lifeline Corporation

Talley Group Ltd.

Linet

Apex Medical Corp.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Malvestio Spa

Permobil

Carilex Medical

Rober Limited

EHOB

Benmor Medical

Lloyds Pharmacy Limited

