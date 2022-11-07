Arterial Stabilization Device Market Progresses For Huge Profits By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing prevalence of heart disorders is expected to increase demand for arterial stabilization device market. The rise in the number of cardiovascular surgical procedure propels the demand for arterial stabilization device market. Changing lifestyle increases the risk for hypertension and is expected to boost arterial stabilization device market demand during the forecast period. An increasing rate of diagnosis and hospitalization will have a significant impact on arterial stabilization device market growth.

Ease in reimbursement policies of increasing surgical procedures will lead to arterial stabilization device market growth. The rise in the number of research and development activities among leading market players has led to arterial stabilization device market expansion. For instance, in 2018 the Becton, Dickinson and Company launched its Arterial select stabilization device in the market. The adhesive used in arterial stabilization device cam sometime cause skin irritation and challenging growth of arterial stabilization device market. Stringent regulatory requirements for device approval can hinder arterial stabilization device market growth.

The global arterial stabilization device market is classified based modality, application, end-users and region.

Based on the modality, the arterial stabilization device market is segmented into the following:

Adhesive

Strap

Based on the application, the arterial stabilization device market is segmented into the following:

Heart surgery

Hypertension

Cardiovascular procedures

Others

Based on the end-users, the arterial stabilization device market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Speciality clinics

Others

Adhesive type of arterial stabilization device is most commonly used and is expected to generate the highest revenue in the arterial stabilization device market. Whereas, based on application heart surgery has the highest contribution in arterial stabilization device market with increased demand for arterial catheterization. Hospitals is expected to be the largest end-users in arterial stabilization device market with a large patient population followed by ambulatory surgical centres.

North America is estimated to dominate arterial stabilization device market with a high rate of development and commercialization of medical devices in the region. Whereas, Europe is the second leading region in arterial stabilization device market with significant advancement of technology and investment towards its research and development. Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the exponential rise in demand for arterial stabilization device market with a large pool of patient population requiring arterial catheterization. The Middle East and Africa are the least developed regions and forecasted to observe a slower growth rate as compared to other regions in the arterial stabilization device market.

Some key players contributing global arterial stabilization device market are The 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun AG, ConvaTec Group plc. , C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, BioDerm Inc., Adhezion Biomedical LLC, Owens & Minor, Inc., Dale Medical Products, Inc., Centurion Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems, TIDI Produts, LLC, mermaid medical A/S, and others.

