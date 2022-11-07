Concealable Vest Market 2022 : Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Concealable Vest Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Concealable Vest Market. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

Prominent Key players of the Concealable Vest Market survey report

Concealable vest market is having several key players as the market is bifurcated into several segments. Some of the leading manufacturers include MIT GEL body armor, Elite Group Ballistics, Spartan Armors, Indian Armour, KDH Defense Systems, Point Blank Solutions, Pacific Safety, AR500 Armor, and Safariland Ltd Inc.

Concealable Vest Market: Segmentation

The market of concealable vest can be segmented by protection grade, material used, end-user, build type, and wearing style.

On the basis of protection grade Concealable vest can be classified into the following categories:

Grade I

Grade II A

Grade II

Grade III A

Grade III

Grade IV

On the basis of materials, the concealable vests can be classified as:

Gel

Kevlar

Alumina

High molecular weight poly-ethylene

Ceramic composites Boron Carbide Silica Carbides Ceramic metal composites Others

Steel plates

On the basis of end-users concealable vests can be classified as:

Defense personnel

Law enforcement units

Private security guards

Intelligence agencies

Civilians

On the basis of build type, concealable vests can be classified as:

Covert

Overt

On the basis of wearing style the market can be segmented into:

Standard

Velcro Strapped

