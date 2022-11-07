Riot Gear Market 2022 Analysis Of Production, Future Demand, Sales And Consumption Research Report To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Players

The market of riot gears consists of several key players such as Damascus, Chase Tactical, Axon Enterprises, DMS Plastics, Paulson Manufacturing, IFSEC Global, Unithank International, WorldWide Tactical, Jiangsu Anhui Police Equipment Manufacturing, and several others. The companies are focused on further advancements of their existing technology to make their product easier to use while improving its durability.

Riot Gear Market: Segmentation

The market of riot gear can be segmented into type of equipment, end-users, and technology used.

On the basis of equipment type, the market can be segmented into:

Defensive gear Helmets Shields Gloves Vests Gas protection masks



Non- lethal offensive gear Ammunitions Gases Explosives Batons



On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into:

Police depts.

Special forces

Defense personnel

On the basis of technology, market can be divided into:

Chemical Explosives Gases

Electronic

Communication devices

Electroshock weapons

Navigation devices

Drone Surveillance

