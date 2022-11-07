Data Center Security Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2022-2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —The global data center security market was estimated to be USD 14.91 billion in 2021 and reach USD 36.98 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The increasing data leakage, traffic over the network, and the transition of businesses to a cloud-based infrastructure are driving the market growth. The key factor driving the market growth is the increasing number of cyberattacks, which means that data center security is an essential component in every company that handles mission-critical data. The market driver of data center security is- increasing data traffic and the need for secured connectivity, virtualization, and cloud computing, increased number of sophisticated attacks, construction of new data centers, and development of new security solutions.

Datacenter security refers to physical practices of protecting data from breaches, cyber-attacks, threats, and others malware. It is a set of policies adopted to avoid unauthorized access and manipulation to data stored in data centers. Data center security solutions offer a complete approach to ensuring data compliance and privacy in businesses. Data classification, data protection via encryption, tokenization, masking, and data governance and compliance are all procedures that can be applied to data at rest, data in transit, and data in use. Datacenter security includes solutions for access control, compliance, data protection, and security consulting services.

Rising adoption of Data Center Security in Global Market

After big data, analytics, and other technological modules, data traffic is growing exponentially. The increasing adoption of technologies such as BYOD, bring your device has increased the demand for an efficient network security system and network analytics solutions for data protection from pirated or theft. Large enterprises, as well as SMEs, are increasingly adopting data center security services. This will lead to an increased demand for consulting services, thereby depicting higher opportunities. The North American region is expected to grow due to several prominent data-centric security software and solutions providers, and software platform suppliers, which are based in the region. On the other side, as technology advances for industries such as manufacturing and healthcare are investing actively in cutting-edge technologies which propel the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/data-center-security-market

China, Singapore, Brazil, and India are showing tremendous growth in data center security and have become an attractive market for new and established companies engaged in developing and marketing the data center’s security solutions and services. However, limited IT budgets, availability of low-cost substitutes, and piracy are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Security Market

The COVID-19 pandemic prevalence has positively impacted the data center security companies’ revenue due to the imposed lockdown and shutdown facilities regulations. This “new normal” working environment makes it important for enterprises to migrate their assets to the cloud and digital platforms while establishing proper security measures such as network and perimeter protection, which leads to an increase in data breaches. According to NBC, in May 2020, a data security breach from the Pandemic Unemployed Assistance program had exposed 33,000 unemployed applicants. However, post-pandemic companies are coming up with new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations as the key strategies to develop their position in the global data center security market. Moreover, strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and acquisitions were also adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their solutions portfolios and expand their geographic presence.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global data center security market study based on application solutions, services, data center types, and end-user.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/data-center-security-market?opt=2950

Based on the application solution, the data center security market has been segmented into –

Physical Security Solutions

Logical Security Solutions

Based on the deployment mode, the data center security market has been segmented into –

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Based on the services, the data center security market has been segmented into –

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

Based on the data center types, the data center security market has been segmented into –

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on the end-user, the data center security market has been segmented into –

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace

Energy

Others (Education and Retail)

Data Center Security Market Regional Outlook

Based on the geographical viewpoint, the global data center security market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In, 2020 North America held the largest market share for data center security, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to project the highest CAGR globally during the forecast period.

Key Global Data Center Security Market Competitors Includes

The global data center security market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital data center security companies operating in the global market are –

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

CISCO Systems

Orange S.A.

Broadcom, Inc.

Informatica, LLC

Fortinet

Honeywell International

MacAfee

Dell

Check Point Software Technologies.

The data center security market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the data center security market aspects.

The data center security market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/data-center-security-market

Data Center Security Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Data Center Security Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/data-center-security-market

Data Center Security Market Target Audience