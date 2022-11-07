Data Loss Prevention Market 2022 Growth, Cost Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —The global data loss prevention market was estimated to be USD 3.5 Billion in 2021 and reach USD 12.17 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.10% during a forecast period. The rising focus of organizations towards meeting regulatory and compliance requirements and data saved on the public and private cloud has been driving the demand for data loss prevention across the globe. As the need for digital assets increases, so should the volume of structured and unstructured data generated, demanding the need for data security services with a strategic focus on data-centric companies. For more than a decade, several Fortune Global 500 companies have been investing in the DLP market. Currently, the industry under investigation is establishing itself as a crucial security strategy within reach of mid-sized businesses.

Moreover, the market players’ continuous rise in R&D spending to diversify its applications in untapped businesses is further expected to improve its consumption across the globe. Data loss prevention solves three main objectives that are common pain points for many organizations: personal information protection/compliance, intellectual property (IP) protection, and data visibility.

Rising adoption of global data loss prevention

Rising compliance and regulatory requirements across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the Data Loss Prevention market. As regulatory requirements such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) help to drive the demand for DLP solutions and services among Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises. However, the increasing demand for the internet, cloud storage of data, and online availability of customers’ crucial information are driving the attention of hackers and criminals.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/data-loss-prevention-market

The increasing number of data theft across the globe has allowed the market players to come up with innovative products for the establishment of their company in the global market. The rising demand for automation, combined with the increasing use of IoT devices across several end-user verticals such as healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, BFSI, and retail, is expected to boost DLP adoption. As these devices generate a greater number of endpoints, data protection from these endpoints has become extremely relevant.

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Loss Prevention Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the revenue of data loss prevention companies due to the imposed lockdown and shutdown facilities regulations. During the pandemic, as offices were switched from offline work to online mode, threats towards sensitive data were increased, leading to data piracy and data theft. However, the companies are coming up with new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations as the key strategies to develop their position in the global data center security market. Moreover, strategies such as agreements, joint ventures, and acquisitions were also adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their solutions portfolios and expand their geographic presence.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global data loss prevention market study based on solution type, deployment type, organization size, application, and end-user.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/data-loss-prevention-market?opt=2950

Based on the solution type, the data loss prevention market has been segmented into –

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage/Data Center DLP

Based on the deployment type, the data loss prevention market has been segmented into –

On-Premise

Cloud DLP

Based on the application, the data loss prevention market has been segmented into –

Encryption

Centralized Management

Policy, Standards & Procedures

Web & Email Protection

Cloud Storage

Incident Response & Workflow Management

Based on the end-user, the data loss prevention market has been segmented into –

Aerospace

Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecomm and IT

Automotive

Retail & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Robotics

Others

Data Loss Prevention Market Regional Outlook

Based on the geographical viewpoint, the global data loss prevention market has been segmented into five geographical regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020 North America held the largest market share for data loss prevention, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to project the highest CAGR globally during the forecast period.

Key Global Data Loss Prevention Market Competitors Includes

The global data loss prevention market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital data loss prevention operating in the global market are–

Broadcom, Inc.

Thales Group

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GTB Technologies, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

CA Technologies

Trustwave

Code Green Network

Zecurion

RSA

Websense.

The data loss prevention market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the data loss prevention market aspects.

The data loss prevention market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/data-loss-prevention-market

Data Loss Prevention Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Data Loss Prevention Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/data-loss-prevention-market

Data Loss Prevention Market Target Audience