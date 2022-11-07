Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market: Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Electric Vehicles Demand on the Rise Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market Still Booming

United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world with around 838 vehicles per 1,000 people. Almost 90% of households reported having access to at least one vehicle which showed a growth by 8.9% from past 5 years. Coming to electric vehicles, they have small fraction of the car market, which are dominated by the gasoline and diesel engines at large. Even if 100% of the vehicles sold are electrified, it is hard to replace the on road vehicles with internal combustion engines in near 20-25 years. This in turn promises for a stable and growing market for fuel nozzle across the globe.

Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market Segmentation

Based on engine type, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Diesel engine

Gasoline engine

Based on the type of vehicle, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Based on the type of nozzle, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Automatic Nozzle

Manual Plastic Nozzle

Based on sales channel, the automotive fuel nozzle market is segregated into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Based on the region, the automotive fuel nozzle market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Who are the Key Players in the Automobile Fuel Nozzle Market?

Some of the key players in the automotive fuel nozzle market are

ELAFLEX HIBY

OPW Div

& Tokheim India Pvt. Ltd

WEH Technologies Inc.

Newberry Tanks & Equipment LLC

Shaw Development

LLC. Tank Truck Service & Sales Inc.

Becker & Associates Inc.

Lumen Instruments

Leading manufacturers in India are:

Chintan Engineers

Broil Sensotek Industries

SKM Instruments

Sri Sakhti Automation

Hacop Pumps Private Limited and Kannan Hydrol & Tools

What is the Regional Standpoint in Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market?

On an average, the age of vehicles running on road is almost 10 years in North America. Even if the government wants to electrify automobile market, they cannot do. People in North America prefer more of a petrol powered vehicles as they enjoy the use of high performance cars with more speed.

Most of the fuel stations out of all European countries are accounted by Italy itself. By the end of 2019, Italy was operating more than 21,000 fuel stations which was around 15% of entire European countries and it’s still growing. The demand of vehicles in European region are more of superior performance, which requires fuel-efficient system with precise engineering, seems impossible without gasoline and diesel engines.

