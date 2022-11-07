Bone Grafts Substitutes Market Trends and Dynamics 2020-2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global bone grafts & substitutes market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, new bone formation, and repair of bone fractures. Moreover, bone grafting has applications in treating various bone-related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.

The global bone grafts substitute market is projected to be driven by urbanization and rapid industrialization growth. This has eventually led to an increase in waste volume from the industrial and municipal sectors. Additionally, the rise in environmental awareness and stringent government norms has led to an increase in planned collection and waste disposal. Moreover, the growth in focus for the smart city initiatives across developed and developing countries is anticipated to enhance the global bone grafts substitutes market’s growth in the coming years.

The rise in incidences of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, and technological advancements in the medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the growth of the bone grafts & substitutes market. For instance, as per the data published by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, musculoskeletal conditions are the prominent contributors to disability globally, with low back pain being the single primary cause of disability in 160 countries or early deaths.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/bone-grafts-substitutes-market

However, the high cost of surgeries, ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures, and the negative impact of COVID-19 are anticipated to limit the market growth. However, the increase in focus of key players toward R&D activities for bone grafts & substitute products has increased the demand for bone graft procedures among the geriatric population. These are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Global Bone Grafts Substitutes Market Definition

Bone grafts are implantable materials that promote bone healing through its osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms.

Global Bone Grafts Substitutes Market Dynamics

Drivers : Development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts

Biocompatible bone grafts do not face problems of rejection from a host in which it has been incorporated. Hence, the development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts is one of the major trends observed in the market. However, the development of biocompatible bone graft materials has reduced such failures and enhanced the normal bone formation rate in the hosts.

Moreover, biocompatible bone grafts have provided an excellent substitute for autogenous bone grafts. Moreover, the rise in demand for biocompatible grafts has increased the interest and efforts of companies in developing comprehensive orthobiologic platforms.

Restraints : Ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures

Bone grafting involves using allografts and xenografts, which are transplanted from another donor of the same or different species and generally obtained from human and animal cadavers. The refusal rate for allograft grating procedures is observed at a high rate due to related ethical issues. For instance, some countries do not support the use of allografts from cow and pigs. Moreover, certain patients do not accept allografts from human remains.

Opportunities : Government Regulations

Governments and regulatory bodies play an important role to accelerate or inhibit the growth of any market. Every country has its own regulatory bodies with different regulations for food products, drugs, biologics, cosmetics, medical devices, and other human health-related products. Moreover, medical devices are specialized equipment that need government approval for their commercialization.

Obtaining an approval is a time-consuming and expensive process, and is one of the major factors that impacts the market growth. Currently, bone grafts & substitutes are approved and marketed in the U.S. (FDA), Canada (Health Canada), Europe countries (CE mark), Japan (MHLW), and Australia (TGA).

Scope of the Global Bone Grafts Substitutes Market

The study categorizes the bone grafts substitutes market based on product and application at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/bone-grafts-substitutes-market?opt=2950

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Allografts Machined Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Grafts Substitutes Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-Based Matrices

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The bone grafts substitutes segment accounts for the largest market share, by product

By product, the market is further segmented into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. In 2021, bone grafts substitutes was the highest contributor to the market. The surge in need for bone grafting procedures has led to the development of several bone graft substitutes. Various types of bone graft substitutes are available in the market. These include calcium phosphate, calcium sulfate, collagen-based matrices, hydroxyapatite, tricalcium phosphate, and osteoinductive proteins.

Bone grafts have also emerged as a solution to all musculoskeletal disorders with the emerging medical technologies. The key players have started laying their efforts in the R&D of bone grafts substitutes to meet the increased demands for bone grafts due to the rise in prevalence of bone and joint disorders.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global bone grafts substitutes market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the global bone grafts substitutes market during the forecast period. The countries considered in the study include Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Japan accounts for the largest share in the bone graft & substitutes market, followed by China.

Synthetic bone graft substitute products are anticipated to be the most-used bone graft substitute material in the Asia-Pacific market throughout the analysis period owing to their proven benefits in patients’ medical history and relatively lower pricing. In addition, the adoption of allografts and BMP is expected to increase in the region with the recent approvals by regulatory agencies in the countries such as Australia and China. The increase in the overall healthcare spending in the Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China, is expected to boost the market growth in this region.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/bone-grafts-substitutes-market

Key Market Players in the Global Bone Grafts Substitutes Market

The strategic analysis of top winning strategies is indicative, and information is gathered through press releases by top companies and is limited to publicly available information and primary calls. The key players in the bone grafts & substitutes market have adopted various strategies to garner additional market share. These strategies are gathered from press releases and annual reports of market players.

Medtronic was the leading company with a market share of 45.7% in 2021. It is the market leader in the bone morphogenetic proteins and bone graft substitute products. The company offers a comprehensive biologics product portfolio, including INFUSE bone graft, demineralized bone matrix (DBM) products, and the Mastergraft family of synthetic bone graft products.

Major players in the market are:

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/bone-grafts-substitutes-market

Recent Developments