Lost Wax Casting Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global lost wax casting market size is expected to grow from USD 20,632.6 million in 2021 to USD 33,406.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Lost wax casting is also known as cire-perdue or investment/precision casting. In this process, the wax pattern is used to create the initial mold, which can have intricate and complex designs. This casting is a metal-working process that uses a ceramic shell built over a wax pattern to produce parts with extraordinarily uniform and smooth surfaces.

Factors such as growing use in various end-use verticals such as aerospace, healthcare, and others, drive the market’s growth. The integration of 3D printing will create lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth. However, cracking in molds, dearth of professionals will restrain the market’s growth.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Lost Wax Casting Market

The pandemic has significantly impacted the market’s growth, as major end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, and others witnessed a steep downslope in operations during the pandemic. Hence, the demand for the market reduced amid the pandemic. Further, the halted production activities, global lockdowns, and disrupted supply chains hampered the market’s growth during the COVID-19. However, the use of lost wax casting in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry has positively influenced the market’s growth amid COVID-19.

Scope of the Global Lost Wax Casting Market

The study categorizes the lost wax casting market based on process type, metals, and end-user industries at the regional and global levels.

By Process Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Sodium Silicate Process

Silica Sol Process

By Metals Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Stainless Steel

Steel

Ductile Iron

Beryllium Copper

Aluminum

Cobalt

Brass

Bronze

Nickel

By End-User Industries Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Medical

Power

Dentistry

Tools

Pharmaceutical

Hoisting

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Aerospace segment is projected to account for the largest market share by end-user industries

Based on end-use industries, the global lost wax casting market is divided into aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, chemical industry, food industry, medical, power, dentistry, tools, pharmaceutical, and hoisting. Among these segments, the aerospace industry accounts for the major market share in 2021. As the lost wax casting is essential in the construction of airplanes and spacecraft. Parts produced by lost wax casting are found in every portion of space and commercial flight vehicles, from the bearings that open the doors to essential parts of engines. Such factors fuel the segmental growth of the market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the regional basis, the global lost wax casting market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest market share and is estimated to hold a major market share over the forecasting period. The growth is attributed to the emerging end-user industries across the region, such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and others. Further, it is also used in electric vehicle part manufacturing. Such factors are paving the way for the market’s growth.

Key Market Players in the Global Lost Wax Casting Market

The lost wax casting market is mildly concentrated in nature, with few numbers of global players operating in the market, such as: