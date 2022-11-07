Thermal Interface Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —The global thermal interface materials market is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2021 to USD 7.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. The thermal interface material market is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for electronic device downsizing, the growing LED industry, and increased use of TIMs in end-use industries. Increased demand for high-quality electronic goods as a result of new consumer electronics launches and technological advancements is expected to drive the demand for thermal interface materials. Furthermore, rising demand for cutting-edge technical devices and specialty electronics for high-end operations is estimated to boost the market throughout the forecast period.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) are intermediate materials placed between the heat sink and the devices to improve thermal transmission to the heat sink. They are utilized in various electronic applications, including electric cars, CPUs/Desktops, cellphones, tablets, architectural and industrial lighting, and many others. Demand from major end-user sectors such as consumer electronics is a primary driver for this business. Tapes and films, phase transition materials, gap fillers, greases and adhesives, metal-based TIMs, and other types of thermal interface materials are commercially available.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global thermal interface materials Market

The TIMs market has experienced a drop in demand however, it has been briefing in comparison to other key industries. Teleconferencing and remote working technologies are becoming more popular, indicating growth in the telecom sector. The sale of PCs, laptops, video games, and smartphones has increased as more organizations implement work-from-home policies. People who stay at home want individual consumer gadgets for personal use, which has raised the demand for consumer durables. During the pandemic, demand for TIMs in medical equipment increased because of the rapid increase in demand for medical machinery.

Request Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/thermal-interface-market

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rising proliferation of electronic devices

Overheating is a key risk for most major industries’ next-generation electronics. Many electronic component production trends have also focused on device miniaturization, further challenging high-performance cooling. TIMs are fundamental in resolving the thermal constraints of contemporary electronic assembly designs. They enhance the thermal interaction between heat-generating electronics and cooling components, thus, increasing power capacity and solidity while minimizing the overall cost of the finished assembly. It is an ideal material that adapts to mating surfaces, wets out throughout the substrate, and is as thin as possible. These materials are an essential component of any thermal management system. It’s an easy component to overlook because it’s a minor fraction of most applications.

Restraints: physical qualities limit its performance

On the other hand, thermal interface material can make or break a device and its associated product. TIMs are inserted into the joint to fill air gaps and are a crucial component of an assembly when solid surfaces are joined together to reduce contact resistance. Although the introduction of TIMs improves heat transport across an interface, it is commonly acknowledged that TIMs also account for the majority of the thermal resistance of a system.

Opportunities: The increasing trend for electrical device miniaturization

The growing demand for miniaturization and mechanization of electronic products such as mobile phones, touch screens and screens, and medical equipment is propelling the TIMs market. As electronics become smaller, the components become more concentrated, causing them to overheat. This raises the heat density on the surface of the electrical equipment. Heat dissipation requires the use of TIMs. The expanding global demand for these electronic items has increased the usage of TIMs in the electronics sector.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the global thermal interface materials market-based chemistry, type, applications at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/thermal-interface-market?opt=2950

By Chemistry (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2030)

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyimide

Others (Acrylics, Polyurethanes, and Cyanate Esters)

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2030)

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Metal-Based TIMs

Phase Change Materials

Others (Elastomeric Pads/Insulators and Thermal Compounds)

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2030)

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Automotive Electronics

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2030)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The silicone segment of the global thermal interface materials market is projected to account for the highest share in the global market

The global thermal interface materials market is segmented into epoxy, silicone, polyimide, and others based on the chemistry. Among them, silicone is expected to showcase high growth potential in the thermal interface material market across the globe owing to its outstanding qualities such as temperature fluctuation stability, vibration and shock resistance, mechanical stress stability, and chemical attack resistance, thereby augmenting the segmental growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/thermal-interface-market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global thermal interface materials market

Asia-Pacific is estimated for the highest CAGR during the forecasting period in the global thermal interface materials market in the upcoming years. Four main countries, namely, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, are analyzed in Asia-Pacific. Owing to its rapid industrialization, rising per-capita income, growing population, internet user base, and development of end-use industries. These are some major factors contributing to the growth of the thermal interface material market in this region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/thermal-interface-market

Key Market Players

Major players in the market are: