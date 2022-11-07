Credit Card Payment Market Report 2022: Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global credit card payment market size is expected to grow from USD 148,380.0 million in 2021 to USD 284,979.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. A credit card provides high-security features for transferring payments from one account to another, which increases the demand for credit cards among its users. Furthermore, credit cards deliver numerous benefits to customers, including providing instant loans, increasing the transaction’s safety, and offering different credit scores and cashback based on user’s transactions.

The rise in demand for cash alternatives and the availability of affordable credit cards across the globe boost the growth of the global credit card market. Additionally, the rise in demand for credit card among the youths of developing nations positively impacts the market’s growth. However, factors such as an increase in the credit card frauds across the world is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in product offerings like using blockchain for increased security is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Global Credit Card Payment Market Definition

A credit card is a payment card issued to cardholders to enable the cardholder to pay a merchant for goods and services based on the cardholder’s accrued debt.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Credit Card Payment Market

The credit card market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years; however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market experienced a sudden growth in 2020. This is attributed to the implementation of lockdown by governments in the majority of the countries, rise in pay delays & job losses, and borrowing credit by individuals to cover their daily expenses.

Key players operating in the market are facing a positive impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and are experiencing a rise in their revenue. A number of vendors have reported surge in their industrial profit during the second quarter of 2020. However, major market players are introducing new strategies to increase their market value and their market share. There has been an increase in credit card frauds during the COVID-19 lockdown. The majority of the companies are trying to innovate solutions to provide safe and easy transactions to its customers. Card issuers are using GPS technology to validate the location of transaction and protect from fraud. For instance, Visa mobile location confirmation allows Visa to have access of the location of the credit card user using their smartphones. This ensures that the user is physically present at the site the transaction is taking place.

Global Credit Card Payment Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rise in demand for cash alternatives and availability of affordable credit cards

There is an increase in the demand for credit cards as it is easy to carry and is also a good alternative for cash. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic majority of the people are trying to avoid cash and have been increasing the use of contactless credit cards. Furthermore, companies are trying to increase the awareness of credit cards for daily purchases. For instance, MasterCard initiated tap-and-go at subway stations and Fareback Friday, which allows the card holder to tap their contactless card at any participating New York City subway. Moreover, the increase in popularity of digital-first credit cards at the point of sale for those with poor or fair credit like Apple card. The Apple cardholders receive their rewards by using the mobile version of the card versus the physical titanium card.

Restraints : Increase in credit card frauds across the globe

Credit card fraud is the most common type of identity theft. It is growing at a tremendous pace which is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the increase in Phishing emails, texts, and phone calls attacks has become harder to realize the scam, limiting the growth of the market. According to research report 2020, payment card fraud losses reached around USD 28.65 billion worldwide. In addition, the U.S. is most prone to credit card fraud with around one-third of total global loss; it was estimated to reach around USD 11 billion till the end of 2020.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the number of new payment app scams due to developments in e-commerce. In these cases, the product is either not received or cannot be tracked by the customer. These factors hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Credit Card Payment Market

The study categorizes the credit card payment market based on card type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Card Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

General Purpose Credit cards

Specialty & Other Credit Cards

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Food & Groceries

Health & Pharmacy

Restaurants & Bars

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The general-purpose credit cards segment accounts for the largest market share, by card type

On the basis of card type, the credit card payment market is categorized into general-purpose credit cards and specialty & other credit cards. In 2021, general-purpose credit cards had the largest market share of 85.2% in the global credit card payment market. A general-purpose credit card is issued for a definite amount and can be replenished by consumers. It provides the same convenience and facility to consumers affiliated with debit cards along with protection to prevent fraud and errors by using a personal identification number (PIN). Furthermore, these cards are typically aimed at customers with good to excellent credit score. In addition, travel credits, high rewards rates on spending and rich redemption options are few of the benefits, which can be availed by general purpose credit cardholders.

Electronic payments have led to a paradigm shift in the finance sector by reducing liquidity. In line with this trend, general purpose credit cards, have gained popularity for managing cash. For instance, in January 2019, Green Dot Corporation acquired UniRush, LLC and its operating business, RushCard, a leading online direct-to[1]consumer general purpose reloadable credit card provider. This acquisition improved Green Dot Direct division’s growth prospects among the tech-savvy urban and millennial consumer segments of the financial services.

Europe accounts for the highest CAGR during the study period

Based on the regions, the global credit card payment market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Europe is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the global credit card payment market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and the rest of Europe. The continuous technological advancements in the financial sector boost the adoption of EMV and contactless technology among the public. Furthermore, the credit card is expected to remain an important mode of payment in European countries due to its ability to combine the supply of credit with a payment device.

The rise of technological advancements in computing power and storage, which transformed the speed and precision and data analysis capabilities to serve digital credit services, is expected to drive the market growth in Europe. Furthermore, shift in consumer expectations in terms of flexibility, personalization, and the willingness to accept in any B2C relationship is expected to increase the market share in this region. In addition, around 80% of revenue is generated from the interest paid by the consumer in this region. Moreover, the acceleration of digital migration in Southern and Eastern Europe and increased efforts by regulators to provide greater efficiency and innovation for protecting consumers from unfair practices is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Key Market Players in the Global Credit Card Payment Market

Key providers of credit card market such as American Express, Chase, Citi, and Bank of America account for a significant share in the market. For instance, in April, 2021, American Express launched Cashback Credit Card. The new card allows card members to earn uncapped cashback on every purchase, including when paying bills.

Major players in the global credit card payment market are: