Sales Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Are Expected To Be Valued At US$ 7.3 Bn By 2028

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn in 2020. Sales of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices are slated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by the end of 2028, with North America remaining the most lucrative regional market. As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market was valued at US$ 4.02 Bn in 2021.

At 1.5 to 3 times the average atmospheric pressure, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices supply 100% pure oxygen to the bodily tissues. Excess oxygen in the circulation encourages the production of white blood cells and leucocytes, which fight bacteria, as well as the secretion of stem cells, which aids in speedier healing and the restoration of normal body function. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices are used to treat chronic problem wounds by delivering oxygen to all body tissues through monoplace HBOT chambers, multiplace HBOT chambers or topical HBOT chambers.

Why is the U.S. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Gaining Traction?

“Increasing R&D Initiatives for HBOT Devices Development Boosting Market Revenue”

Favorable reimbursement regulations and an increase in R&D efforts, as well as a rise in government healthcare spending, will boost the HBOT devices market revenue in the United States.

The financial strain on the U.S. healthcare system is so high that the medical services and centers for medical care have amended the payment policy for wound care, providing financial incentives to hospitals in order to improve and reduce expenses.

Rising prevalence of necrotizing soft tissue infections, diabetes, and cancer, as well as the involvement of key players, are driving the market growth in the country.

COVID-19 Impact on Sales of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Products

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the healthcare industry. The use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices as an alternate treatment for COVID-19-related hypoxia has grown in favor. Rising acceptance as an emergency investigative device supported the industry growth during the pandemic.

Increasing government and private studies demonstrating hyperbaric oxygen therapy’s high effectiveness in improving survival rates will boost market demand over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Rising investments by key players in R&D and the development of hyperbaric oxygen therapy products will be vital to preserving a competitive edge, with regular alliances being formed in an attempt to diversify product portfolios and increase market share.

For instance,

In November 2019, AHA Hyperbarics introduced the AHA Flex V2, a new model of innovative high-pressure medical hyperbaric chambers that are specifically built to meet the growing need for HBOT safety and efficacy.

Key Market Players:

Perry Baromedical

HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT

Royal IHC

SOS Group Global Ltd.

OxyHealth

PCCI, Inc.

Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc.

IHC Hytech B.V.

Key Segments Covered in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Industry Research

By Product:

Monoplace HBOT Devices

Multiplace HBOT Devices

By Application:

Wound Healing

Decompression Sickness

Infection Treatment

Gas Embolism

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

