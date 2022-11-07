The Waterproofing Membranes Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 55 Bn By 2031

Fact.MR’s report predicts the sales of waterproofing membranes to exceed US$ 55 Bn by registering a CAGR of 8% in the assessment period 2021-2031. Increasing demand from end users such as construction and emphasis on water conservation by the government is propelling the sales of waterproofing membranes.

Historically, between 2016 to 2020, the sales of waterproofing sales exceeded US$ 25 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The novel coronavirus pandemic affected various industries. Thus, the sales of waterproofing membranes dipped too. With the reopening of work stations, the sales of waterproofing membranes are expected to upsurge.

Manufacturers of waterproofing membranes are focusing on improving the versatility of membranes. In addition, weather conditions and rapid urbanization is boosting the use of waterproofing membranes. This, in turn, has positively affected the sales of waterproofing membranes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America to account for 1/4th of market revenue for waterproofing membranes

South Asia & Oceania and East Asia offer remunerative opportunities with impressive growth rates of over 9% respectively.

By application, liquid-applied membranes expected grow more than 2x during the forecast period.

Sheet membranes likely to exhibit a growth rate of over 8% from 2021-2031

Waterproofing membranes for roofing to account for more than 30% revenue through 2031

Building structures to offer remunerative opportunities, exhibiting a 9% CAGR through 2031

“The ease of installation and maintenance of waterproofing membranes will act as a driving factor during the forecast period. Owing to the versatility of its applications liquid-applied waterproofing will continue to generate revenue for market players.” – says the Fact.MR analyst

How are Efficiency and Cost Effectiveness Boosting Sales of Waterproofing Membranes?

Infrastructure development in developing nations will generate continuous demand on the back of waterproofing needs from wastewater and water conservation systems in new structures. Repair related applications in developed regions is also expected to create significant demand for waterproofing membranes.

Mining of metals such as gold, copper, nickel, salt, cobalt, and molybdenum present huge opportunities for waterproofing membrane market. High adaptability and performance under extreme conditions is the driving factor behind adoption from mining tunnels and landfills.

Major market players are investing in product innovation to differentiate their product offerings in a highly competitive market. Price and availability of raw material are expected to act as restraints to an otherwise promising growth of the market.

Why are Waterproofing Membranes Gaining Popularity in North America?

North America continues to remain in the vanguard of waterproofing membrane market, capturing nearly 1/4th of the total market share. Primarily represented by the U.S, resurgent infrastructure development is a key factor driving market growth in developed regions.

Rapid industrialization and construction are driving the sales of waterproofing membranes. In addition, the snowfall in the region adds to water leakages and may damage the buildings. This, in turn, has positively impacted the sales of waterproofing membranes.

How are Roofing Applications Augmenting Waterproofing Membranes Demand?

According to Fact.MR, waterproofing membranes will find extensive applications across roofing, poised to account for more than 30% of the market revenue in 2021 and beyond. Increasing residential and commercial construction projects is bolstering demand.

In order to safeguard building roofs from rainwater and environmental moisture, demand for roof-grade sheet membranes is inclining significantly. Also, building owners increasingly seek multi-layer roof protection solutions, which is also spurring demand.

Competitive Landscape

Expansions, acquisition, and new product launches dictate the competitive landscape of waterproofing membranes market. Prominent waterproofing membranes manufacturers include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Bayer Material Science AG, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Sika AG, GAF Materials Corporation, Fosroc Ltd., CICO Technologies Limited, Alchimica Building Chemicals, Maris Polymers, and Isomat S.A. among others.

On January 9, 2020, BASF released MasterSeal® 730 UVS waterproofing membrane for essential sealing of below grade structures. The product allows easy and faster installation without special tools and welding needs.

Likewise, in July 2020, to enhance production capacity, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH commissioned a new mortar production line at its Weber-Vetonit plant in Yegoryevsk, near Moscow, Russia. The facility will be used to manufacture coatings, renders and waterproofing products for the Russian and Ukrainian markets

Key Segments Covered

Application

Liquid Applied Waterproofing Membranes

Cementitious

Bituminous

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Other

Sheet Waterproofing Membranes

Bituminous

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Other

End Use

Waterproofing Membranes for Roofing

Waterproofing Membranes for Walls

Waterproofing Membranes for Building Structures

Waterproofing Membranes for Tunnels & Landfills

Waterproofing Membranes for Other End Uses

