The Global Sheet Metal Industry Is Envisaged To Account For US$ 496 Bn By 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global sheet metal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2031). As per the report, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 496 Mn by the end of the aforementioned assessment period. A transformative shift towards lightweight automotive components to improve the fuel efficiency and performance of vehicles is spurring expansion.

The market registered a modest 3% value CAGR during the 2016-2020 historical period. By 2021, the industry is expected to reach US$ 292 Bn. Growth projections contracted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous financial year. A general slowdown in manufacturing capacities of key industries, mostly automotive and construction, relegated the said projections.

Owing to sheet metals’ high tensile strength and infinite recyclability, sheet metals have become the material of choice in the automotive industry. This has burgeoned demand for sheet metal in automotive for chassis and body work. In addition, the recent policy landscape necessitates automakers to use lightweight construction materials, and sheet metals are the closest possible option explored by automakers worldwide.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Steel based sheet metal to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 107 Bn by 2031

Aluminum based sheet metal to surge at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period

Automotive industry poised to account for over 25% of the revenue share

Sheet metal for construction applications to account for 55% of the overall revenue

North America to experience a growth of nearly 5% across the forecast period

Over half of sheet metal sales to be stimulated by East Asia through 2031

South Asia to surge at around 5% value CAGR across the forthcoming decade

Europe to account for nearly 1/4th of the sheet metal industry revenue until 2031

“Mounting emissions concerns is prompting automotive manufacturers to incorporate lightweight construction material for various components, impelling sales of sheet metals of various grades”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Why the Preference for Aluminum Sheet Metal?

Aluminum sheets find their use across a number of end-use industries such as packaging, transportation, building, and construction amongst others. Increased impositions of stringent regulations pertaining to reduction in vehicle weight eventually to cause a reduction in carbon emissions is expected to boost the demand for aluminum sheets in the automotive industry.

Increasing preference for aluminum as fuselage metal owing to its three times higher lifespan will bolster the growth of the sheet metal industry. Aluminum is preferred over traditional alloys owing to its non-corrosive properties, high tensile strength and it being 50% lighter than steel. In addition, escalating demand for aluminum in numerous applications such as fuselages and metal cans are set to drive the consumption of aluminum sheets at a positive CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Will North America Continue Influencing Market Growth?

The North American sheet metal industry is likely to show a significant demand for the product especially from the end-use industries such as construction and automotive. Fact.MR projects the region to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% until 2031.

The country accounts for a significant share in global automotive production. In August 2021, President Joe Biden announced the goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions, aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers.

The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year.

How Lucrative is the Opportunity in the Construction Industry?

Increasing number of infrastructure projects and investments from regional governments are fueling the demand for sheet metals. The extensive use of metal sheets in the construction sector for building roofs is boosting the global sheet metal demand.

Building & construction segment is projected to account for the highest share of around 55% during the forecast period owing to the use of stainless steel sheets in the curtain wall and other construction applications like roofing, walling, ad cladding.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global sheet metal market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold.

In August 2021, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Insulated Metal Panels business to Nucor Insulated Panel Group, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries in a cash transaction for $1 billion.

In August 2021, ATAS International announced the launch of a new linear ceiling panel, the Opaline metal panel. This flexible panel, in four profiles, can be used as a linear metal ceiling. It can be snapped into a suspension carrier to create a complete system, or mechanically attached to most standard substrates.

Key Market Players:

Alcoa Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A

Arconic Corporation

Hindalco Industries Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Material

Steel Sheet Metal

Aluminum Sheet Metal

Titanium Sheet Metal

Other Sheet Metal Material

Application

Sheet Metal for Vehicle Bodies

Sheet Metal for Construction

Sheet Metal for Electrical Appliances

Sheet Metal for Fuselage

Sheet Metal for Storage and Packaging

Sheet Metal for Other Applications

End Use

Sheet Metal for Automotive Sector

Sheet Metal for Defense

Sheet Metal for Aerospace Industry

Sheet Metal for Industrial Tools & Machinery

Sheet Metal for Building & Construction

Sheet Metal for Home Appliances

Sheet Metal for Other End Uses

