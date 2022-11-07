Market Value of Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 10.4% During The Period Of 2021-2031

As per a latest study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global non-alcoholic wine market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 10.4% and top a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031.

Until recently, alcohol intake was thought to be a binary choice between drinking alcohol or drinking water. However, the global beverage industry has witnessed the emergence of a new population looking for a reasonable balance. The phrase ‘sober curious’ first appeared in Ruby Warrington’s book of the same name in 2018. The sober curious population uses alcohol to unwind after a stressful week, but consumers are concerned about the influence of alcohol on mental health, which has led to mindful drinking.

A study of 10,000 young people conducted at the University College London discovered that non-drinking is becoming more accepted, while binge drinking is becoming less mainstream. Researchers also discovered that 29% of 16-24-year-olds were non-drinkers in 2016, while binge drinking rates declined from 27% to 8% during the same period. However, the sober curious trend is not limited to a single generation. According to studies, older generations are also attempting to minimize their alcohol consumption. The trend is likely to gain traction as a result of growing health concerns, both, physical and mental, associated with alcohol intake.

With mindful drinking becoming popular, global beverage manufacturers are looking into alternatives, and several others have emerged to create alcohol-free beverages that would fit in with a trendy cocktail menu. For instance, it is expected that non-alcoholic wine manufacturers claiming to be environmentally friendly will proliferate over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 83% of the North American market, supported by growing number of mindful drinkers in the country.

China is estimated to account for 47.6% of the East Asian market share, driven by a strong supply chain.

Italy is one of the potential markets in Europe, accounting for 15.2% of the value share, owing to high consumption wine and wine products.

Still wine is anticipated to hold nearly 73% of the market share, but sparkling wine is expected to witness higher growth at a CAGR of 11.1% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.

The alcohol-free wine market reflects around 78.3% of the market share, owing to its health benefits, and is estimated to surge at 11.3% CAGR.

“Introduction of a broad range of novel non-alcoholic wine products and increasing emphasis on health benefits associated with mindful drinking are estimated to boost market growth over the decade” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

How is Premiumisation Driving Sales of Non-Alcoholic Wine?

In recent years, the food and beverage industry has witnessed a trend towards premium products. Premiumisation of dealcoholized wines is gaining traction owing to greater emphasis on flavor, high-quality ingredients, and more appealing packaging. Consumers perceive non-alcoholic wine as a product worth spending money on.

The premiumization trend is being driven primarily by millennial consumers. According to the report, 54% of 18-34-year-olds are more inclined to choose a premium beverage than only 35% of those over 55 years of age.

Most of the recent growth in premium beverage sales has been attributed to the widespread success of premium-quality wine, with customers frequently purchasing novel products. According to several studies, 40% of global consumers claim to have purchased premium non-alcoholic beverages occasionally, and this figure is expected to rise further, boosting demand for dealcoholized wine.

What is the U.S Market Outlook for Non-Alcoholic Wine Products?

According to Fact.MR, the U.S. market for non-alcohol wine is estimated to expand at 9.6% CAGR during 2021-2031.

Despite the scale of the industry’s challenges, the U.S. non-alcoholic beverage space is expected to hold a considerable proportion of the global market, second only to Germany. Demand for non-alcoholic sparkling wine has increased significantly in the United States, owing to its effervescent texture, which resonates with the population’s taste for a fun beverage to commemorate special occasions.

By 2031, the U.S. market is estimated to be valued at US$ 342.6 Mn. It holds a significant share of 83% in the North American region, owing to increasing number of health-conscious consumers who are shifting towards mindful drinking.

Does Alcohol Concentration Impact Sales of Non-Alcoholic Wine?

Broadly, alcohol-free wine products are outperforming low-alcohol wine. Decline in demand for low-alcohol wine was driven by the poor performance of the traditional lower-alcohol wine market in high-volume regions such as Germany and Spain.

However, newer low-alcohol products are particularly resonating with consumers in markets such as the U.S., who are becoming more mindful of what and how much they consume. Sales of 0.5% alcohol wine are estimated to surge owing to this trend.

According to Fact.MR, the alcohol-free wine market accounts for more than 78.3% in 2021, and the segment is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecasted period.

Competition Landscape:

The market is highly competitive with several producers of non-alcoholic wine products competing for a significant share in the market. The global market for non-alcoholic wines witnessed several merger and acquisition activities and new product launches during 2016-2020, and the trend is expected to continue owing to increasing consumer interest in low-alcohol and no-alcohol wine.

HUN Wines launched the non-alcoholic canned wine named HUN Alcohol Free (AF) in 2021 in the UK region which is made from South African Chenin Blanc. It has an ABV of 0.5% and is vegan-friendly.

US-based E. & J. Gallo Winery announced the acquisition of more than 30 wine brands from Constellation Brands, Inc. in 2021.

Similar recent developments related to companies offering non-alcoholic wine have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Non-Alcoholic Wine Industry Research

By Product Type

Still Non-Alcoholic Wine

Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine

By Alcohol Concentration

Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV)

Low-alcohol (Up to 1.2% ABV)

By Packaging

Non-Alcoholic Wine Bottles

Non-Alcoholic Wine Cans

By Sales Channel

Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Liquor Stores

Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Restaurants & Bars

Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold through Online Stores

Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Supermarkets

Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Travel Retails

Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Tasting Rooms

