Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market Is Forecast To Expand At A CAGR Of ~3% Over The Assessment Period 2019-2029

Impressive foaming properties offered by alpha olefin sulfonates in personal care product formulation and industrial product manufacturing are set to reap remunerative opportunities for suppliers of alpha olefin sulfonates. Detergent and liquid soaps have driven the consumption of alpha olefins sulfonates and are set to remain a key consumer segment in the market, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 51 Mn by 2029. Being biodegradable in nature, alpha olefin sulfonates have surfaced as preferred surfactants over other sulfonates such as linear alkylbenzene sulfonates, which would eventually catalyze the market to grow at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Owing to its high foamability and compatibility with skin and fabrics, alpha olefin sulfonates are poised to become a key ingredient in detergent and cosmetic sectors.

Detergents & liquid soaps are set to remain the most lucrative applications and are forecast to account for approximately half of global consumption in 2029

On the basis of product, liquid & paste segment has dominated the alpha olefins sulfonates market and is poised to create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 47 Mn during the forecast period.

APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) has dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market expanding at rate of ~4% during the forecast period.

China, India, Japan and United States are the leading consumers in the market, collectively accounting for more than half of the global consumption in 2018

“Excellent decontamination, emulsification and wide compatibility with other surfactants are set to fuel the demand for alpha olefins sulfonates during the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Detergents & Liquid Soaps Are Set to Surpass US$ 170 Mn Mark

Detergent & liquid soaps segment has dominated the alpha olefin sulfonates market in 2018 and is set to maintain its supremacy in the market surpassing US$ 170 Mn by 2029. Being an anionic surfactant, it is able to function as detergent, wetting agent and as an emulsifier in broad range of applications.

Alpha olefin sulfonates offer other bundled benefits including high foaming profile and a quick flash foam to produce a stable lather. It also allows personal care products to be offered as preservative-free aqueous solutions, due to which detergent & liquid soaps application is set to remain key consumer of alpha olefin sulfonates in the market.

Furthermore, increasing consumption of alpha olefin sulfonates in niche applications including insulation production and crop protection are set to assist the market’s growth. However, other substitutes like alpha-sulfonated methyl esters manufactured from completely bio-based sources may hinder the consumption of alpha olefin sulfonates.

APEJ to Maintain Its Hegemony in Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market

In terms of value and volume, APEJ is projected to maintain its reign in the alpha olefins sulfonates market and is anticipated to account for more than half of the market share by 2029. China being the leading producer of soaps has supported the regional growth and is forecast to act as a growth lever in the regional market.

However, India is poised to expand at a high growth rate of ~6%, accounting one third of the regional share by 2029. APEJ is followed by North America and Europe, projected to register sluggish growth during the forecast period. United States and Germany are leading soap producing countries and are set to see market growth at an average CAGR of ~2%.

Product Innovation to Remain Key Strategy in Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market

Alpha olefin sulfonates market is highly fragmented in nature in which Clariant, Godrej Industries, INEOS, Solvay SA, Stepan Company and Kao Corporation are some of key stakeholders. Market players have remained conservative during the historical period (2014-2018). However, prominent companies have been innovating their products to expand their application range and to create monopoly in the market. For instance companies like Clariant and Solvay have been offering products with different concentrations and with significant characteristics like micro foaming to strengthen their market positions.

Product Innovation to Remain Pivotal Among Leading Market Actors

Alpha olefin sulfonates market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global producers such as Clariant, Godrej Industries, INEOS, Solvay SA, Stepan Company and Kao Corporation leading the global supply.

Market players have been offering innovative products to create monopoly in the market in order to maintain and strengthen their position. Additionally, owing to low entry barriers, several regional players have entered the market in the past half-decade.

For instance, in January 2020, Indorama Ventures have acquired Huntsman Corporation’s surfactants businesses for US$ 2 Bn to leverage the remunerative opportunities from the market. Clariant offers alpha olefin sulfonates under brand name of Hostapur OS liq., which is able to produce highly stable micro-foam that is not susceptible to water hardness.

By offering different concentrations of alpha olefin products like 39%, 70%, 80% and 90% alpha olefin sulfonate, Solvay has expanded its range of applications to strengthen its market position.

Similarly, with product BIO-TERGE AS-40, Stepan Company has expanded its reach in numerous applications including personal care applications, agricultural formulations, and construction products which gives significant advantage to Stepan among its competitors.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the alpha-olefin sulfonates market on the basis of product, application, and region.

· By Product :

Powder & needles Liquid & Paste



· By Application :

Detergents & Liquid soaps Shampoos Industrial Cleaners Emulsion Polymerization Others



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



