Structured Cabling Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Telecom Structured Cabling.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Telecom Structured Cabling market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Telecom Structured Cabling, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Telecom Structured Cabling Market.

Rapidly rising demand for higher network bandwidth coupled with remarkable penetration of 5G technology has skyrocketed the popularity of structured cabling significantly in the past years. Structured cabling is highly supportive for future upgrades, and has the perks of reduced installation time, cabling bulk, and congestion. As such, demand for structured cabling from the IT & telecommunication, commercial, industrial, and other industries is surging. According to Fact.MR, the global structured cabling market is forecast to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

According to the European Commission (EC), the international cableways industry is dominated by EU companies, which account for 90% of the industry worldwide. While 5G deployments are widening the scope for structured cabling manufacturers, steady growth of the IT& telecommunication industry is further fueling the sales of suppliers. As per the report “U.S. Telecom Industry Metrics & Trends 2020” published by the United States Telecommunication Organization, targeted government financial support for broadband and favorable regulatory policies have encouraged more than US$ 1.7 trillion investment from 1996 to 2020, which is rising steadily, creating new scope and opportunities. As key industries are projected to exhibit promising growth, structured cabling manufactures are optimistic about increasing their sales footprint over the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Solution Hardware (Copper Cables, Fiber Cables, Racks and Cabinets, Patch Panels and Cross Connects Software Services (Installation & Consultation, Managed Services, Maintenance & Support)

Vertical IT & Telecom (Telecom Operators, Data Centers, Others)Commercial Industrial (Discrete & Process Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Others) Residential Transportation & Logistics Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Takeaways from Structured Cabling Market Study

The global market for structured cabling registered a growth of around 7% in 2020-2021, and will sustain this healthy pace over the coming years.

Hardware structured cabling solutions are anticipated to drive the market, holding around three-fourth market share.

The IT & telecommunication industry remains the leading vertical for the structured cabling manufacturers, with a projected share of around 43% through 2031.

The United States, the epicenter of the largest structured cabling market of North America, will remain in the spotlight, accounting for close to 90% share of this attractive regional market.

The United Kingdom and France will remain at the forefront across the structured cabling market in Europe, with over one-third of demand share.

APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) will emerge as another lucrative market for structured cabling, and will register the highest growth over the next ten years. China will account for around one-third of the demand in APEJ.

Surge in Demand from Industrial Sectors Bolstering Growth

Structured cabling is widely used in industrial Internet of Things (IoT), as it is highly effective in providing end-to-end network connectivity while streamlining the operational environment. With fast growth of industrial IoT, structured cabling manufacturers are forecast to experience surge in demand over the coming years.

As per a report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the global industrial IoT sector is growing fast to reach at 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025, while worldwide total spending on IoT is forecast to surpass US$ 1 trillion by 2022. These statistics indicate huge scope for structured cabling manufacturers over the coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Telecom Structured Cabling Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Telecom Structured Cabling, Sales and Demand of Telecom Structured Cabling, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

