Sales of Bio-Based Acetic Acid Market To Record Exponential Growth During   2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Recently released bio-based acetic acid market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, showcases that the market reached US$ 44.1 Mn in 2020, and is expected to be valued over US$ 45.6 Mn by 2021-end. The bio-based acetic acid industry had shown a decrease in growth during 2020 with worldwide revenues down 1.8% year-on-year. However, owing to gradual recovery and rising demand followed by increasing production, overall revenue is projected to grow 1.6X from 2021 to 2031.

Bio-based acetic acid has huge potential in the chemical industry. This potential could be evaluated utilizing the rate of consumption of bio-based acetic acid in the production of vinyl acetate monomers (VAMs). Growing utilization of vinyl acetate monomers is being seen as an intermediate in the production of a wide range of resins and polymers for adhesives, paints & coatings, glues & sealants, textile finishes, elastomers, films, binders, and other industrial and consumer goods applications. Extensive diversification of VAMs provides an image of robust market growth of bio-based acetic acid for the coming years.

Market Segments Covered in Bio-based Acetic Acid Industry Analysis

By Source Biomass Corn Starch Maize Others

By Function Additive Intermediate Acidifying agent Others (flavor enhancer, reagent etc.)

By End Use Food Products Vinegar Seasonings Pickles Sauces Mayonnaise Others Chemical Production Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Textile Industry Processing Printing Pharma Products Personal Care Products Hair Care Mouthwashes Breath fresheners Others Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Bio-based acetic acid usage in food products is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.9% and be valued at US$ 30 Mn by 2031-end.

Textile industry end use is expected to hold 12.2% market value share by 2031-end, but is anticipated to lose 51 BPS in its market share by then.

Chemical production is anticipated to capture 28.7% market value share by 2031-end, and is projected to gain 114 BPS.

Acidity regulator function has the highest growth potential in the bio-based acetic acid market in terms of market acceptance. This function is expected to gain 251 BPS by 2031.

Bio-based acetic acid usage in pharma products is projected to grow 1.5X in value during the forecast period, while usage in personal care products is projected to grow 1.4X.

“Rising inclination towards sustainability and focus on strengthening the bio-based economy are anticipated to open new opportunities for bio-based acetic acid manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Points Covered in Bio-based Acetic Acid Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Production Capacity Analysis of Prominent Manufacturers

Sales of Bio-based Purified Terephthalic Acid

Sales of Bio-based Acetic Anhydride

Sales of Bio-based PTA

Latets Trends of Corn-based Bio-acetic Acid

Top Bio-based Purified Terephthalic Acid Producers

Top manufacturers of Sugar-based bio-acetic acid in Japan

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

Certifications and Compliance Requirements

Top companies of Bio-based Vinyl Acetate Monomer in Australia

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Bio-based acetic acid and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

