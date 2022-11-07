Coal Handling System Market To Witness Rapid Increase In Consumption During 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Consumption of coal remains strong across industries due to its low price, which is also leading to strong sales of coal handling systems, globally. These systems are an integral part of a plant’s material flow and coal quality management. Coal handling system are largely used across industries, especially at coal mining plants, thermal power stations, and ports. Even though developed regions of the world are pushing for use of renewable energy, overall, coal mining across the world, especially APEJ, which is the largest market, is increasing, consequently leading to more demand for efficient coal handling systems. Fact.MR analysis points towards steady growth of the global coal handling system market over the next ten years.

Coal Handling System Market Segmentation by Category

Application Coal Mines

Others

Sea Ports

Thermal Power Plants Region APEJ

CIS and Russia

Europe

Japan

Latin America

MEA

North America

Competitive Landscape

Sale of coal handling systems is mostly carried out through contracts and agreements. Bigger market players are now strategizing their efforts to collaborate with thermal power plants because of the sustainable attributes of the latter. These plants convert coal into electricity through multiple processes, which helps in reducing air pollution. They exterminate ash content, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide in coal.

Thyssenkrupp AG entered into a contract with Doosan Power Systems India to provide coal handling systems for two major thermal projects in Uttar Pradesh, with orders totaling US$ 115 million.

Metso Corporation extended its agreement with Sever Minerals in a bid to strengthen its presence in Russia.

Heyl & Patterson Inc., which provides thermal processing and bulk material handling systems, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with BHJD Mining Engineering and Technology based in Beijing, an equipment procurement and construction (EPC) firm.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit industries around the world, there has been a change in climate to some extent. In the U.S., greenhouse gas emissions fell by 10.3 percent. This is still alarming, and investors are increasingly choosing to invest in alternate sources of energy. This gives all the more reason for players in the coal handling system market to push for more technological advancements.

Key Players with a Significant Market Share

Thyssenkrupp AG

Famur SA

FLSmidth Co

A/S and Metso Corporation

