Sales of Tungstic Acid Market To Surge In Coming Years Owing To Growing Adoption Across -Use Industries

Tungstic acid is an essential element for manufacturing zinc pyrithione. This acid is used as a catalyst in stage-1 manufacturing of zinc pyrithione. Zinc pyrithione is an essential intermediate used in manufacturing anti-dandruff shampoos. According to Fact.MR insights, over the past-half decade, the zinc pyrithione market has expanded at a CAGR of more than 3%, and is set to progress at a higher CAGR over the coming years. This is set to have a domino effect on the growth of the global tungstic acid market, which is set to close in on a valuation of US$ 50 Mn by 2031-end.

Despite disruptions observed over the period of Q2 and Q3 of FY2020, the market is on the path of recovery and is set to reach its normal growth phase by Q2 of FY2021. Strong growth of tungstic acid demand for zinc pyrithione is anticipated to be observed by the end of Q2 of FY2022.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1245

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of tungstic acid, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of tungstic acid has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Tungstic acid is an essential element for manufacturing zinc pyrithione. This acid is used as a catalyst in stage-1 manufacturing of zinc pyrithione. Zinc pyrithione is an essential intermediate used in manufacturing anti-dandruff shampoos. According to Fact.MR insights, over the past-half decade, the zinc pyrithione market has expanded at a CAGR of more than 3%, and is set to progress at a higher CAGR over the coming years. This is set to have a domino effect on the growth of the global tungstic acid market, which is set to close in on a valuation of US$ 50 Mn by 2031-end.

Despite disruptions observed over the period of Q2 and Q3 of FY2020, the market is on the path of recovery and is set to reach its normal growth phase by Q2 of FY2021. Strong growth of tungstic acid demand for zinc pyrithione is anticipated to be observed by the end of Q2 of FY2022.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The tungstic acid market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 13.5 Mn over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, adding 1.4X value as compared to 2021.

The catalysts segment is set to dominate the demand pie of tungstic acid, and will maintain its stance over the long-run forecast period.

Among the functions, intermediates have been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in consumption from chemical and textile industries over the past half-decade.

In 2021, East Asia, especially China, will have supply dominance of tungstic acid, a trend that is set to continue till the end of the forecast period

2N has been an extensively used grade of tungstic acid over the past-half decade.

The markets in the U.S., China, and India are projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% each through 2031.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1245

Strong Pricing Strategy over Medium-term Forecast Period

Key players in the market have been under the umbrella of a conservative stance, where they are hardly investing and moving forward with respect to production growth rate. This is set to create product deficit and spike prices over the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

· Grade

2N

3N

4N

5N

· Product Type

Tungstic Acid Monohydrate

Tungstic Acid Dihydrate

· Function

Reagents

Intermediates

Mordants/Dyes

Others

· Application

Chemical Production Catalysts Tungsten Products

Textile Production

· Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Rest of the World

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1245

Key Question answered in the survey of Tungstic Acid market report:

Sales and Demand of Tungstic Acid

Growth of Tungstic Acid Market

Market Analysis of Tungstic Acid

Market Insights of Tungstic Acid

Key Drivers Impacting the Tungstic Acid market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Tungstic Acid market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Tungstic Acid

More Valuable Insights on Tungstic Acid Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Tungstic Acid, Sales and Demand of Tungstic Acid, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

For More Insight- https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/02/2546706/0/en/Acidified-Whey-Protein-Market-to-Grow-More-than-2X-as-Consumption-of-Protein-Rich-Diet-Surges-Report-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com