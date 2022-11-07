Sales Of Isopropanol Are Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Over 2.5% During 2022 – 2032

The Global Isopropanol market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. As per the latest study by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global isopropanol consumption set to reach over 3,747 kilo tons by 2032 end which amounts to around 1% share of the global organic chemical consumption.

The compound witnessed robust demand as a popular cleaner in the semiconductor and electronics industries, as it readily dissolves ionic flux residues, light organic contaminants, and dirt particles. Referred to rubbing alcohol, isopropanol is increasingly being used as a sterilizer and disinfectant in home applications.

What are the Prominent Driving Factors of the Isopropanol?

Isopropanol forms an integral ingredient in the production of rubbing alcohol, disinfecting pads, and hand sanitizer. The compound also serves as an efficacious skin soother, and pain reliever.

Banking on these attributes of isopropanol, pharmaceutical companies highly seek pharmaceutical-grade variant for use as a solvent during the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) production that comprise 67-70% isopropanol in water. In addition, isopropanol observes robust adoption in the DNA extraction process during research & development activities of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Semiconductor- or electronic-grade isopropanol is sought-after for use as an exclusive cleaner and solvent in the industry. Demand for electronic-grade isopropanol has witnessed a significant surge, backed by the proliferation in semiconductor ICs and consumer electronics. Leading stakeholders are adopting capacity extension strategies to keep up with the rising demand. In 2017, Sumitomo Chemical commenced construction of new plant for production of high purity isopropanol in China.

Category-wise Analysis

Why Isopropanol is considered as the Universal Cleaning Agent?

Due to its miscibility in most non-polar solvents, isopropanol readily dissolves dirt, light organic contaminants, and ionic flux residues. These properties are prerequisites for cleaning minute pores present in the electronic components, making it suitable cleaner for the electronic industry.

Moreover, it removes ionic salts from the printed circuit boards and dissolves organic acids in rosin-based soldering fluxes. Isopropyl alcohol is also known as rubbing alcohol and is largely used as disinfectant or sterilizer in home applications.

Following the huge demand for isopropanol, manufacturers deliver multiple purity grades of isopropanol cleaners for variety of industrial as well as household applications.

Why Isopropanol as a Biofuel have Futuristic Market Potential?

Isopropanol can be produced from microbes such as clostridium strain of bacteria. Studies have been carried out to device engineered synthetic pathway for isopropanol production from microbes that can be used as a biofuel to partially replace gasoline. This isopropanol can also be used in place of methanol to esterify fat and oil to produce biodiesel.

In addition, production of isopropanol using lignocellulosic waste has shown promising result for economically feasible production of isopropanol. Such biological methods are estimated to gain traction in the upcoming era of green chemicals that promote the use of bio-based chemicals. In conclusion, bio-based methods of isopropanol production present future opportunities for the isopropanol market.

Competitive landscape

Isopropanol market competitive landscape shows top manufacturers including Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Tokuyama Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Sasol Limited and LyondellBasell Industries N.V

IPA shortages are witnessed in the semiconductor industry, to fill the supply demand gap, manufacturers are focusing on the construction of new isopropanol production plants. Additionally, isopropanol manufacturers pushing for long terms supply contracts, since, they understand the likelihood of price correction during next two years

Furthermore, the manufacturers rely on access to international markets or are planning to increase investments on offshore operations might find themselves on the receiving end. Pressure has continued to build on review and modernization of NAFTA (North America Free Trade Agreement) to boost job creation and economic growth in the region.

Isopropanol Market Key Segments

· By Grade Type

Technical Grade Direct Solvent Grade Chemical Derivatives Grade Pharmaceutical Grade Cosmetic Grade Electronic Grade



· By Manufacturing Process

Indirect Hydration of Propylene Direct Hydration of Propylene Catalytic Hydrogenation of Acetone



· By Application

Pharmaceuticals Homecare Cosmetic & Personal Care Chemical Intermediates Electronics Others



· By Primary Function

Dissolving Agent Cleaning & Drying Agent Disinfectant Anti – freezing Agent Synthetic Flavoring Adjuvant Antiseptics Anti-adhesives Others



