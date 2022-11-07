The Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 10.8 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% From 2022 To 2032

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresee a thriving growth in evaporative air coolers demand. The global evaporative air coolers market is expected to grow at 4.8% CAGR during 2022-2032 and surpass the value of USD 10 Bn by the end of 2032. The global home appliances market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 170 Bn by the end of 2022, which is expected to hold about 4% of market share.

Increasing awareness of global warming, rising global temperatures, intensified adoption of home cooling appliances, and consistent product innovations are few of the prime drivers impacting future growth of the evaporative air coolers market. The rise in spending power of consumers in developing regions, and changing attitudes towards luxury lifestyle are encouraging adoption of air cooling systems.

How rising adoption of sustainable consumer coolers is acting as opportunity?

CFC gas released by air conditioners have increased concentrations of hazardous greenhouse gases in the air that are responsible for global warming. To address the intensifying effects of global warming, world countries have signed international treaties and are adopting sustainable approaches in every area possible including construction and electronic appliances.

As evaporative air coolers are environment-friendly and consume only 5-10% of the electricity compared to the air conditioners. In addition, evaporative air cooler manufacturers are introducing energy-efficient technologies. For instance, Symphony air coolers are enabled with power-saving technology that cools 750 sq. ft. by using just 0.18 units per hour as compared to 1.8 units used by air conditioners.

In addition, air coolers can be used for both indoor as well as outdoor applications, whereas, an air conditioner proves ineffective in outdoor spaces. As adoption of sustainable approaches intensifies and novel technologies are implemented in the design of evaporative air coolers, the market has future growth opportunities during the forecast period.

How rental based program is driving the demand for evaporative air coolers?

As the new air cooling installations are costlier, numerous countries have started rental of evaporative air coolers. In particular, industrial applications of air cooler in small and middle-sized businesses prefer rental evaporative air coolers.

For example, U.S. air cooler market players are expanding their consumer reach by providing rental platforms for evaporative air coolers. In addition, dealers are adopting higher-than-planned inventory strategy before initiating business expansion.

Segment Wise Analysis

How demand from commercial sector is slated to remain prominent?

The global focus on sustainability has resulted in the adoption of green products and green energy solutions across various commercial establishments especially in the developed countries like U.S. Top manufacturers and suppliers of evaporative air coolers are increasing their production capacity to cater to the rising demand from other sectors.

The groceries and general merchandise sector showcases increased demand for energy efficient air cooling systems and the adoption of evaporative air coolers in this sector has witnessed a spur in the global market in the last few years. However, commercial sector is expected to be valued at USD 4.6 Bn by the end of 2032.

Competitive landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key evaporative air coolers manufacturers in its report are Symphony Limited, Bajaj Electrical Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Havells India Ltd, Usha International, Porta cool LLC, Seeley International Pty Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Sky Air Cooler, Arctic, Delta T, LLC (BigAss Fans) and Eva polar etc.

Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

Key Market Players:

Symphony Limited

Bajaj Electrical Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Havells India Ltd

Vertiv Group Corp

Usha International Limited

Porta cool LLC

Seeley International Pty Ltd

Hessaire Products Inc

Sky Air Cooler

Arctic

Delta T

Eva polar

Global Evaporative Air Coolers Market Segments

· By Product Type :-

Portable Cooler Window Mounted Cooler Personal Cooler Tower Cooler



· By Water Tank Capacity :-

5-25 Liters 26-50 Liters 51-70 Liters 71-120 Liters 120 Liters and Above



· By Material :-

Fiber Metal Stainless Steel Plastic



· By Effective Cooling Area :-

100-399 Sq. ft. 400-799 Sq. ft. 800-999 Sq. ft. 1000 Sq. ft. and Above



· By Sales Channel :-

Direct Sales Modern Trade Specialty Stores Online Stores Departmental Stores Other Sales Channel



· By End Use :-

Residential Sector Commercial Sector





