Growing Demand For Vegan Candies Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, vegan candies are likely to witness robust growth during 2021-2031. Demand for vegan candies will witness a progressive growth outlook in the long-run. Growing acceptance of veganism around the world combined with increasing awareness regarding importance of healthy food intake will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, consumption of vegan candies by social media influencers and millennial fitness enthusiasts dedicated to vegan lifestyles will provide long-term momentum.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Vegan Candies?

Some of the leading manufacturers and vegan candies suppliers include

YumEarth Organic

Dylan’s Candy Bar

Johannes Luehders KG

Y&S Candies Inc.

Mars Inc.(Wrigley Company)

Cracker Jack

Jolly Rancher

Swedish Fish

Skittles

Tootsie Dots

Wonka

Charms

Smarties Candy Company

Kanro Candy

Bontan Ame

Taza Chocolate

The Vegan Candy Co.

OCHO Organic

The Conscious Candy Co,

Key Segments

By Form

Bark

Candy Bars

Candy Canes

Chews

Candy Bites

Fondant

Others (Gum, etc.)

By Flavor

Coconut

Vanilla

Chocolate

Others (banana, strawberry, etc.)

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail

Others (Vitamin & Supplement Stores, etc.)

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Vegan Candies? Consumers nowadays are becoming more conscious about their health as well as daily routine intake of protein and other nutrients. With their busy lifestyle, trend of convenience food products is continuing to grow. In turn, fueling the demand for low-fat and protein rich food, simultaneously propelling the demand for vegan candies. Consumers perceive vegan food products to be healthier as compared to conventional food products. Additionally, rising awareness towards animal cruelty in meat and dairy products is acting as a key driver for vegan candies market. Moreover, vegan candies are free from harmful effects which are possessed by conventional candies, like tooth decay, obesity, impact of additives such as caffeine which affects the nervous system and causes nervousness, tension and insomnia. The intake of vegan candies in daily dietary, containing no sugar and other additives will give adequate nutrients to minimize the impact of changing lifestyle. Vegan candies are being increasingly sought-after to prevent the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases accompanied with the consumption of traditional candies and chocolates. These factors have proved pivotal towards recent increase in demand of vegan candies. Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5895 New Product Launches in Vegan Confectionery Industry Likely to Augment Vegan Candies Sales

The impact of coronavirus outbreak has been evident on numerous industries as well as end-users. Although lockdown and shelter-at-home guidelines have meant restricted activities, consumers started storing snacks at home to get an adequate and convenient source of energy and nutrition. A shift in consumption pattern has been evident as consumers started stockpiling lower-priced private-label items. Conventional chocolate and candies manufacturers have been suffering the most due to disruption in supply of cocoa beans, further advantaging local vegan candies manufacturers by creating sustained opportunities in near future. Furthermore, demand from distributors to offer more plant-based food items and dairy-free confections has forced vegan product manufacturers to expand and ramp-up their production. In turn, increased new product launch in vegan confectionery market.

US and Canada Vegan Candies Market Outlook

The rising popularity of healthy confectionary segment including organic, low-carbs, low-fats and low-cholesterol digestive candies in developed economies, like the United States, is driving the sales of vegan candies and likely to upsurge the market demand in near future. Manufacturers have started listing vegan candies at vitamins and supplements stores owing to the large footfall of health conscious and fitness enthusiasts in these stores. Also, the impulsive purchase behavior of consumers accompanied with the growing millennials in emerging economies is likely to spur the vegan candies market in US and Canada. According to Good Food Institute, grocery sales of plant-based foods in US has reached $7 billion by April, 2021, with a gain of almost 27% from the past year. The market for plant-based food grew almost 2.5x faster than total food sales during 2018-2020. In turn opening doors for vegan/plant-based food product manufacturers in the North American market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Vegan Candies

Europe held the largest share in the vegan bakery and confectionaries products. Moreover, the European food industry is inclined towards innovation in the food products to meet the demand of vegan consumers. With the largest confectionary product consuming population, the region is taking initiatives to improve quality and standard of food products by the means of vegan ingredients.

Many countries in Europe have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities. Germany, Italy, and France being the most visited countries in Europe, are creating opportunities for vegan candies manufacturers to supply on-the-go vegan candies in form of packaged and ready-to-eat food.

Vegan Candies Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

