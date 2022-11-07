The Global Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market Is Poised To Exhibit 7% CAGR By The End Of Forecast Period 2020-2030

The alexandrite gemstone lasers market is majorly segmented into indications – hair removal, tattoo removal, vascular lesions, pigmented lesions, and others. The hair removal segment accounts for more than 35% of the global market, owing to a rise in demand for permanent hair removal treatment.

On the other hand, the tattoo removal segment is forecast to experience higher growth. Furthermore, advancements in technology in alexandrite gemstone lasers will fuel the growth of the segment during the period of forecast, making this a vaulting pocket, thereby aiding the expansion of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market size.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=870

Key Takeaways from Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market Study

By indication, tattoo removal is the fastest-growing segment in the alexandrite gemstone lasers market, owing to rising tattoo regret.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 45% of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market share, owing to growing research and production activities in alexandrite gemstone laser manufacturing industries.

Based on end user, hospitals account for more 40% of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market value share. Laser treatment centers are expected to grow at the highest rate in alexandrite gemstone lasers market.

Demand for alexandrite gemstone lasers in Europe and East Asia is also projected to surge at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of most non-essential medical procedures across the world, which will hamper the progress of the alexandrite gemstone lasers market in the short term.

“Rising adoption of aesthetic treatments and increasing consumer spending on cosmetic procedures are some of the factors anticipated to favor the growth of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Shift from Invasive to Non-Invasive Procedures Surging Market Growth

Growing awareness among people about non-invasive surgeries, ease of operation by using non-invasive devices, lesser side effects compared to invasive surgeries, less post-operative pain, reduced hospital stay, and faster recovery are a few factors contributing to increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. As a result, patients are switching to and preferring non-invasive treatments over invasive surgeries. This has resulted in an increase in the number of non-invasive dermatological procedures, particularly in aesthetic procedures, over the years.

For instance, introduction of laser devices with in-built diagnostic technologies such as intense pulsed light (IPL) has mechanized the procedure of identification of patient-specific resurfacing settings, thus improving patient outcomes.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=870

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market Insights by End User

Alexandrite gemstone lasers have various end users such as hospitals, laser treatment centers, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals account for a leading position (over 40%) in the market when it comes to demand, due to increasing need of cosmetic laser procedures.

On the other hand, laser treatment centers is the fastest-growing segment in the alexandrite gemstone lasers market.

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market: Key Players

The alexandrite gemstone lasers market is moderately consolidated in nature. It has several key players operating in the market, out of which, leading companies are Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Inc., and Candela. These companies have sound product portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments.

Other players in the market are Quanta Systems, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Lutronic Corporation, and Bison Medical, Lumenis, among others. These key players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration with healthcare institutes for the research & development of products, facilitating advanced technologies and increased competition in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market

The COVID-19 disease has had a significant negative impact, globally, from a business standpoint. The alexandrite gemstone lasers market also has been hampered due to the shutting down of manufacturing plants as well as slow down of aesthetic laser procedures worldwide.

Furthermore, due to the threat caused by the pandemic, there has been considerable decrease in demand for these products, worldwide. Hospitals and laser treatment centers have also shown significant decrease in demand of alexandrite gemstone lasers procedures, as the priority right now is combatting the spread of COVID-19.

Key Segments of Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market

Indication

Hair Removal

Tattoo Removal

Vascular Lesion

Pigmented Lesion

Others

Application

Aesthetic

Dermatology

Dentistry

Urology

Others

End User

Hospitals

Laser Treatment Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/870

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com