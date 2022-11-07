The Vinyl Siding Market Is Anticipated To Surpass USD 10.3 Billion By 2032 End

The growth in the building and the construction industry, along with stabilized housing markets in tandem with escalating real estate transaction across the globe is factored for the demand and growth for weatherproofing solutions, leading to rise in demand for vinyl sidings.

Vinyl sidings offers advantages of protecting exteriors and allows for a decorative appeal to the homes over wood sidings or cement sidings. This advantage drives homeowners to place greater demand on the table. This is particularly estimated to raise additional market demand by 1.2X in coming years.

Fact.MR projects the vinyl siding market is expected to witness exhibiting growth at 4.4% CAGR during 2022 and 2032 in comparison to a CAGR of 2.9% with which it grew from 2017 and 2021.

Increasing Health Concerns to Dampen Adoption of Vinyl in Exterior Siding

The PVC that is used to manufacture vinyl siding is believed to cause a rare form of cancer of the liver especially in workers directly exposed to vinyl chloride. As a result, the use of vinyl siding in exterior siding requires stringent monitoring and the setting of exposure limits for vinyl chloride.

Further, the production of the PVC used in vinyl siding comes with an associated high cost factor – the safe production of PVC requires equipment and processes that can come at a very high cost. These factors are expected to restrain the growth in demand for vinyl siding in the coming years, thereby negatively impacting revenue sales of global vinyl siding market.

Region-wise Insights

Which region accounts for more enhanced demand for Vinyl Siding Market?

In essence, vinyl is somewhat green friendly. Vinyl is a material with very low requirements of energy and helps save vital resources as well as energy. Vinyl can also be recycled and the global vinyl industry facilitates efforts to enhance the recycling of demolition and construction scrap made from vinyl. As a result, vinyl is the most preferred material in different construction activities.

Further, North American countries such United States, Canada etc. are focusing on eco-friendly and recyclable products to construct the buildings. Vinyl siding is fulfilling the need on American consumers. North America vinyl siding market accounts for the largest sales by contributing 24.5% to the overall vinyl siding market. It is projected to grow at 6.7% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Category-wise Insights

Which product type is expected to be the largest contributor in market share during the forecast period in Vinyl Siding Market?

Vinyl sidings are available under different product types such as clapboard siding, dutch lap siding, beaded siding, cabin board siding etc. Amongst all other types, clapboard siding accounts for largest market share of 22.3% of the overall market share.

The growth is attributed to aesthetic appeal provided by the clapboard sidings to the building exteriors. According to the Fact.MR research, in 2021, more than 14,300 Mn. Sq. feet of vinyl clapboard sidings were sold in the global market. It is projected that the segment will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast years owing to enhanced installation because of gaining traction on the account of rising resale value of a building.

Which end-use industry holds more market share and is poised to show more growth in Vinyl Siding Market?

The application of vinyl siding comprises of new construction and repair and rehabilitation. The new construction segment accounts for nearly 54.9% of the overall vinyl siding market share. The new construction comprises of residential and non-residential construction.

The new residential construction is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032 and is likely to register global market volume share of more than 43%. However, the demand for vinyl sidings in new non-residential settings is likely to gain traction in coming years.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Vinyl Siding Market

The global vinyl siding market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced vinyl siding.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of vinyl siding market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

In January 2022 , Associated Materials Group Inc. and SVPGLOBAL have entered into an agreement in which SVPGLOBAL will acquire Associated Material Group Inc.

, and have entered into an agreement in which SVPGLOBAL will acquire Associated Material Group Inc. In September 2021, Westlake Chemical has acquired Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm.

Global Vinyl Siding Market by Category

· By Product Type :

Clapboard Siding Dutch Lap Siding Beaded Siding Cabin Board Siding Board & Batten Vertical Siding Vertical Siding Single Siding Shake Siding



· By Insulation Type :

Insulated Siding Non-Insulated Siding



· By End-User :

New Construction Residential Non-Residential Repair & Rehabilitation Residential Non-Residential



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



