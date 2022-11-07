Global Virus-Induced Asthma Treatment Market Set To Surge Significantly During 2031

The onset of an asthma attack due to a respiratory tract infection is considered as virus-induced asthma. This includes viruses associated with the common cold and flu. It is observed that 50% of all acute asthma attacks are triggered by a respiratory virus. As opposed to poorly controlled asthma—in which attacks occur due to inadequate drug treatment or adherence)—viral-induced asthma can occur even in people with excellent asthma control. The global virus-induced asthma treatment market will rise during the forecast period, with the growing prevalence of asthma and rising approvals for the therapies across the globe.

The virus-induced asthma treatment market is expected to be driven by increase in product approvals by the FDA and other regulatory bodies, Furthermore, the rising prevalence of asthma, and strategic approaches such as collaborations & partnerships by market players is driving the market growth. Also, rise in the opportunities for market players to expand their geographical presence in emerging countries will fuel the growth of the global virus-induced asthma treatment market.

What are the factors boosting the Growth of the Virus-Induced Asthma Treatment Market?

Despite advancements in treatment in the past two years, asthma prevalence has been increasing. Due to this, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market is also expanding. The prevalence of asthma ranges from 3% to 5% in developing countries, to less than 20% in developed countries, affecting people of all ages. Rising awareness about asthma treatment, including common treatment options such as dry powder inhalers and pressurized meter dose inhalers is driving the global virus-induced asthma treatment market.

Rising success rate of virus-induced asthma treatment using combination therapy, such as long-acting β2-agonist-inhaled corticosteroid (LABA-ICS), long-acting muscarinic antagonist-inhaled corticosteroid (LAMA-ICS), and other combination drugs, and the regulatory approvals have fueled the adoption of combination therapy in the global asthma treatment market. Also, the rising focus on digital or smart inhalers for the administration of asthma drugs is contributing to the growth.

How COVID19 pandemic driving the Virus-induced Asthma Treatment Demand?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for various types of asthma drugs is increased, because both the respiratory disorders are closely associated. This is because there is a large patient pool of asthma, and coronavirus is observed to worsen the symptoms of asthma, thus necessitating the demand to effectively manage asthma. During the 2019-2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a special guideline for patients suffering from asthma. This is anticipated to spur the growth of the virus-induced asthma treatment market during the forecast period.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain the Growth of the Virus-induced Asthma Treatment Market?

There are some restrains that are expected to hamper the growth of the global virus-induced asthma treatment market such as side-effects such as include dysphonia, sore mouth and throat, cough, and spasms of the trachea. Furthermore, several patients have also complained of suffering from increased heart rates, headaches, and tremors, post the intake of drugs. Furthermore, high cost of inhalers is restraining the growth of the virus-induced treatment market, which is the primary treatment for asthma.

For instance, the price of a critical asthma drug Advair was US$ 316 IN 2013 increased to US$ 496 IN 2018.

Apart from the high medication costs, there is another major restrain of global virus-induced asthma treatment market that is under diagnosis of asthma. This leads to poorer clinical outcomes of patient who are unable to adopt the appropriate drugs as a treatment for their medical condition.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Regeneron

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co.

Cipla Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

others are actively involved in offering treatment for virus-induced asthma.

Why Long-term Control Medications dominating Virus-induced Asthma Treatment Market?

Asthma is considered to be a chronic disorder, thus the primary treatment for such disorders is often term control medications. Hence, long-term control medications dominated the virus-induced asthma treatment market in 2020. Some of the key drug classes of long-term control medications is leukotriene modifiers, anticholinergics, immunomodulators, and inhaled and combined corticosteroids.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Virus-induced Asthma Treatment Market?

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position, owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. The virus-induced asthma treatment market is a monopolistic market, with the presence of numerous companies. In the market, two companies AstraZeneca plc and GlaxoSmithKline plc are dominating the market with their strong product portfolio and presence across the world. However, there are other prominent players in the market such as Merck and Teva. This is projected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Major companies are focusing on enhancing their marketing strategies, reduction in cost, expanding geographical presence and increasing sales networking in order to gain maximum market share. Various macroeconomic factors, market trends and technological advancements play a vital role in the growth of global virus-induced asthma treatment market.

Key Segments of Virus-induced Asthma Treatment Market Covered in the Report

Based on treatment, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Based on route of administration, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Based on distribution channel, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Based on the region, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

