Global Finasteride Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

Finasteride is considered as an oral medication used in the treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) caused due to enlargement of the prostate in men. Benign prostate hyperplasia in men creates urination difficulties for which finasteride is used. The drug also helps in reducing the chances for prostate surgery alone or in combination with other drugs. Finasteride also provides the benefit of preventing hair loss caused due to benign prostate hyperplasia and increases the number of hair on the scalp. According to the Asian Journal of Urology, the prevalence rate of benign prostate hyperplasia increases with age after 40 years and varies from 8% – 60% at the age of 90 years. Genetics and changing lifestyle patterns are expected to have a significant impact on global finasteride market growth in the coming decade.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5668

Increasing Adaption of E-commerce: How Online Pharmacies Became a Key Distribution Channel

The adoption rate of e-commerce into the global finasteride market has observed exponential rise leading to the increasing growth rate of online pharmacies segment into the global finasteride market distribution channel. The shift towards smart mobiles and digital technology has made supply of global finasteride market easier and product accessible on just one click. Online sales offered by such pharmacies have also led to increasing market share in global finasteride market. Whereas, currently hospital pharmacies is the leading distribution channel in finasteride market catering high number of patients suffering from benign prostate hyperplasia.

How is the Rising Geriatric Population Reshaping the Global Finasteride Market?

There has been a significant increase in geriatric population over a decade. This increase of geriatric population has led to the increase of consumer spending over geriatric population and is expected to boost global finasteride market growth. According to the United Nations, there will be twice the geriatric population that exist currently over the next four decades. On the other hand, Italy accounts for 21.7% of the population over the age of 65 years from the total population. According to the British Association of Urological Surgeons Limited (BAUS), the prevalence rate of benign prostate hyperplasia is estimated to be 42% for men aged 51 to 60 years, 71% for men aged 61 to 70 years and 82% for men aged 71 to 80 years in U.K.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Global Finasteride market?

Less awareness among the general population regarding treatment options available for benign prostate hyperplasia is expected to hinder global finasteride market growth in the coming decade. Whereas, the less purchasing power of population belonging to regions like the Middle East and Africa is one the challenging factor for global finasteride market.

Alternative therapeutic options like minimally invasive and surgical procedures is expected to have negative impact on global finasteride market growth. Growing emergence of generic drugs into the finasteride market is expected to generate pricing restraints into the finasteride market. Patent expiry of finasteride drugs in the coming decade will lead to reduction of finasteride market growth. The warning issued to organization called Post-finasteride Syndrome Foundation regarding side-effects after the intake of finasteride such as suicidal thoughts can hinder the growth of global finasteride market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5668

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Merck and Company

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited

Dr Reddy’s

RelconChem Limited

Actavis Pharmaceutical Company

Cipla Ltd.

Accord Pharmaceuticals

Henan Topfond

Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical

Guangdong Eashu Pharmaceutical

Shandong Renheteng Pharmaceutical

And others are actively involved in offering finasteride for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Global finasteride market?

Key players in finasteride market are adapting various strategies like product portfolio expansion to increase their revenue share. Whereas, on the other hand, there has been increase of mergers and acquisitions among the leading players and clinical-stage development bio-pharmaceuticals resulting into finasteride market expansion. Several strategies like marketing strategies, product strategy and distribution strategies are focus areas of finasteride market players.

In August 2020, Mylan N.V. launched the generic version of Merck’s Propecia into the U.S. market after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of male pattern hair loss.

In January 2021, Veru Inc. an oncology biopharmaceutical company has announced on advancing a new drug formulation involving Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination in its product pipeline keen to address the unmet medical needs in the department of urology.

Key Segments of Global Finasteride Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug dose, the Global Finasteride Market has been segmented as

1 mg

5 mg

Based on the indication, the Global Finasteride Market has been segmented as

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Male Pattern Baldness

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Finasteride Market has been segmented as

Institutional Sales Hospitals Speciality Clinics Research Institutes

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the region, the Global Finasteride Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5668

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com