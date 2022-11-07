Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2017 To 2031

Leukocytoclastic vasculitis (LCV) or hypersensitivity vasculitis refers to small blood vessel inflammation. It’s also known as hypersensitivity angiitis, cutaneous small-vessel vasculitis, cutaneous LCV or cutaneous leukocytoclastic angiitis. LCV commonly presents with palpable purpura on the lower extremities. It can be seen secondary to underlying systemic autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, and malignancies. Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium, Neisseria, Chlamydia, and HIV triggers the LCV.

Treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis varies depending on the symptoms and cause. Eliminating irritating agent such as drugs and treating the underlying infection will remove the symptoms of leukocytoclastic vasculitis disease. Most of the idiopathic leukocytoclastic vasculitis are mild and can be treated with supportive treatments such as leg elevation, compression stockings, rest, and antihistamines. In severe, chronic or resistant cases, a tapering dose of corticosteroids for a 4-6 week is used. The medications like prednisone, pentoxifylline, cyclophosphamide, and azathioprine have proven to be effective in the treatment of the Leukocytoclastic vasculitis. Another treatment is symptomatic and supportive.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Global Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis Market?

Increasing incidences of blood vessel inflammatory diseases is a key factor responsible for the growth of the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market. Rising prevalence of metabolic, chronic and circulatory diseases like peripheral arterial disease (PAD) has also increased demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis. However Increase in healthcare infrastructures led to enhance funding by the leading players on the development of new alternative drugs, on investment in research and development programs for introduction of advance technologies such as the use of MRIMRA devices i.e. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnetic Resonance Angiography devices. Increases in the use of MRIMRA for diagnosis and treatment are expected to provide better results to the manufactures and allow them to work more efficiently, thereby driving the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market growth.

How Global Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis Market is Reshaping by Increasing Demand for Biosimilars?

Biosimilars are leading the drug type segment due to better clinical outcomes in patients suffering from leukocytoclastic vasculitis and promising biosimilar drugs in the pipeline with enhanced drug safety and efficacy. Development and USFDA approval of newer biosimilars such as rituximab for the treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis diseases in combination with other drugs like prednisolone are widely used to treats severe cases. Leukocytoclastic vasculitis therapy is expected to rise effectively as therapy for leukocytoclastic vasculitis depends on the type of vasculitis, the severity of the condition and organs which are affected. Leukocytoclastic vasculitis treatment is aimed to reduce inflammation in the affected blood vessels. People suffering from severe vasculitis are treated with prescription medicines. People with mild leukocytoclastic vasculitis are treated with over-the-counter pain or anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen acetaminophen, aspirin, or naproxen is anticipated to further expand the segmental market.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Global Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis Market?

Lack of awareness among the elder population about Leukocytoclastic vasculitis and associated treatment is the major factor hampering Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market growth. The high cost associated with biosimilars for the treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis and stringent regulatory approval process acts as a major restraint for the growth of the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Baxter International

Eli Lilly & Company

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk A/S

Daiichi Sankyo

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

ChemoCentryx

Celgene Corporation

Merck & Co

Goodwin Procter LLP

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market?

Key players are adopting key strategies such as Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, strategic partnerships and geographical expansions in the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market. For instance, in 2020, Amgen’s RIABNI (rituximab-arrx) got U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval as a biosimilar to Rituxan (rituximab), for the treatment of adult patients with Granulomatosis Polyangiitis (GPA) and Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) and In September 2019 Roche’s Rituxan (rituximab), got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of granulomatosis with microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) and polyangiitis (GPA) in paediatric patients with age more than 2 years. Granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis are rare and possibly life-threatening diseases that mainly affects small and medium-sized blood vessels. Similarly, Bristol Myers Squibb Company got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approval for Rituxan (rituximab) to update the label to include information on follow up treatment of adult patients with GPA and MPA.

Some of the leading manufactures are investing in research and development to launch a new product and to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in 2020, Teva pharmaceuticals Inc. signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Celltrion Healthcare to launched TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs) Injection, in the United States for GPA and MPA in adult patients in combination with glucocorticoids. Celltrion entered into a collaboration agreement with Intract Pharma to develop the World’s first oral infliximab and they launched REMSIMA SC (infliximab) in Europe for GPA and MPA in adult patients.

Key players are investing in research and development activities to develop new therapeutic options with more clinical outcomes and launching biosimilar of the existing drugs for the treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis in lower to middle-income countries.

Key Segments of Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market Covered in the Report

Based on Drug type, the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market has been segmented as

Biosimilars Rituximab Infliximab Adalimumab

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive Agent

NSAIDs

Colchicine

Sulfones Dapsone



Based on the indication, the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market has been segmented as

Infections

Malignancy

Connective Tissue Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Based on the region, the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

