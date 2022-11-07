How Key Players Are Competing In In Biometrics Middleware Market? New Study Opines

The global biometrics middleware market has been thriving on back of increasing need for reliable safety & security solutions over the past years. Despite facing a temporary decline due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, biometrics middleware suppliers are likely to come across new opportunities over the coming years. Demand for both, biometrics middleware software and services is set to grow further with the subsiding effects of the pandemic, and stakeholders are likely to experience substantial growth in future.

The revised report on ‘biometrics middleware’ published by Fact.MR thoroughly analyzes the global industry trends, demand-supply trajectories, and growth & restraining factors for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, the impact of the pandemic is likely to persist for a couple of years more, while the recovery of key end-use sectors such as transportation & utilities, retail, and BFSI, to name a few, is expected to create new avenues for stakeholders in this industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • High requirement in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector likely to be witnessed
  • Software segment to gain traction in biometrics middleware in terms of product type
  • North America remains the largest industry for biometrics middleware, with its focal point being the United States
  • Germany to keep leading the world’s second-largest biometrics middleware industry – Europe
  • The market in Asia Pacific set to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period
  • China, Japan, the United Kingdom, India, and France to remain highly lucrative markets

“With technical and digital advancements gaining prominence, biometrics middleware manufacturers are developing advanced software and service solutions targeted for diverse end-use segments. Additionally, integration of AI in biometrics is creating new avenues for industry players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting fiercer, key players in the biometrics middleware market are launching a wider variety of products in order to sail through the strictly competitive environment.

For instance,

  • Precise Biometrics Ab recently launched its new Precise BioMatch® and BioLive™.
  • Identity Automation launched its new Fingerprint Biometrics equipped with RapidIdentity MFA a couple of years back.

Some of the key players supplying biometrics middleware are-

  • Daon Inc.
  • Aware Inc.
  • Precise Biometrics Ab
  • Centrify Corporation
  • Identity Automation
  • Imageware Systems Inc.
  • Crossmatch Technologies Inc.
  • Fischer International Identity, LLC.
  • Aerendir Mobile Inc.

Segmentation by Category

Product Type

  • Software
  • Services

End-Use Industry

  • BFSI
  • Governmental Sectors
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania

Questionnaire answered in the Biometrics Middleware Market report include:

  • How the market for Biometrics Middleware has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Biometrics Middleware on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Biometrics Middleware?
  • Why the consumption of Biometrics Middleware highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

