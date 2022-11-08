Global Sales Of Baking Mixes Market To Reach US$ 9.5 Bn By The End Of 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide baking mixes market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Demand is being primarily spurred, given the high incidence of bread and other bakery products consumption in recent years. Furthermore, sales of health boosting baking mixes will be especially prominent.

During the historical period (2016-2020), sales of baking mixes experienced a steady incline, clocking a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 5.4 Bn. The market experienced a Y-o-Y increase of 3.9% in 2021 over 2020. Sales further spiked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as the popularity of home baking surged manifold. Numerous retail outlets selling baking mixes experienced a 60% rise in product sales, especially in South Asia.

Future market demand is reliant on the ever widening popularity of gluten-free bakery products. Studies suggest that worldwide incidence of celiac disease, or gluten intolerance affects between 0.5% and 1% of the general population. This rate is the highest across Asia, at 1.8%. Hence, manufacturers are introducing mixes which either have low or no gluten in them.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=300

Baking Mixes Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Baking Mixes market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Baking Mixes market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Baking Mixes supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Baking Mixes, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Baking Mixes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Baking Mixes’ production has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Baking Mixes market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=300

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Smart Lock : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Baking Mixes demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Baking Mixes. As per the study, the demand for Baking Mixes will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Baking Mixes. As per the study, the demand for Baking Mixes will grow through 2029. Baking Mixes historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Baking Mixes consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Baking Mixes Market Segmentations:

Product Type Bread Cakes and Pastries Biscuits and Cookies Pizza Dough Waffles Muffins and Brownies Pancakes Frosting Other Bakery Products

Distribution Channel Modern Trade Departmental and Traditional Grocery Store Convenience Stores Online Channels Other Retail Formats



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/300

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583