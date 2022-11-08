Cyclopentane Market value to increase at a high CAGR 7.4% by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Cyclopentane market value to increase at a high CAGR 7.4% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 and reach US$ 770 Mn. Cyclopentane sales were valued at US$ 367 Mn in 2020.

Global cyclopentane consumption stood at around 216 kilo tons in 2020, which is poised to increase at a volume CAGR of around 6.8% through 2031.

Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=371

Competitive landscape

Cyclopentane market competitive landscape reveals that the top manufacturers of cyclopentane include

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Dymatic Chemicals Inc.,

LG Chem Ltd.

All these manufacturers are focussed on gaining maximum market attraction, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=371

Key Segments Covered in Cyclopentane Industry Research

By Product Type Foam-blowing Agent Solvents and Reagents

By Purity Below 90% Cyclopentane 90-95% Cyclopentane 95% and Above Cyclopentane



By Application Residential Refrigerators Commercial Refrigerators Insulated Containers and Sippers Insulating Construction Material Analytical and Scientific Applications Others



What insights does the Cyclopentane Market report provide to the readers?

Cyclopentane Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Cyclopentane Market

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Cyclopentane Market in detail.

Get Free Access of Complete Report : www.factmr.com/checkout/371

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates