Self-Service Kiosks Are Slated To Garner A Value Of US$ 79.5 Bn By 2031

The global self-service kiosk market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The self-service kiosk market is shaped by key growth drivers and competitive landscape dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the self-service kiosk market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In August 2021, NCR Corporation announced that $2.7-billion asset TruMark Financial Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more seamless, consistent digital banking experience to its retail and business members. With NCR Digital Banking, TruMark Financial will be able to offer an intuitive experience for consumers and businesses alike.

In October 2021, Zebra Technologies Corporation announced the acquisition of antuit.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions specific to forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG industries.

Key Market Segments in Self-Service Kiosk Industry Research

Product Food Self-service Kiosks Beverage Self-service Kiosks Retail Self-service Kiosks Parking Self-service Kiosks Electric Vehicle Charging Self-service Kiosks Patient Interactive Self-service Kiosks Information Self-service Kiosks Employment Self-service Kiosks Check-in Self-service Kiosks Automated Teller Machines



Payment Method Cash Payment Self-service Kiosks Non-cash Payment Self-service Kiosks



End User Self-service Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services Self-service Kiosks for Healthcare Self-service Kiosks for Retail Self-service Kiosks for Hospitality Self-service Kiosks for Transportation



Key Highlights

The report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of the self-service kiosk market which includes global GDP growth rate and various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

The report sheds light on key dynamics and trends of the self-service kiosk market and their impact on the overall value chain from manufacturers to end-users.

Fact.MR offers an unbiased market analysis of the self-service kiosk market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

