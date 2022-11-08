Rice protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Health trends surrounding rice protein infused products provide growth opportunities for the overall market. Consumption of protein-infused foods is in high demand, as many media houses actively promote the benefits of protein-infused foods to improve health.

Consumers looking for ways to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle and food companies capitalizing on this aspect are expected to gain momentum in the market over the forecast period. The rice protein market is experiencing high traction across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

However, the flow of rice protein through distribution channels continues to be restricted by vehicle shortages, manpower shortages, and numerous state laws curbing the global pandemic.

Rice Protein Market: Segmentation

Fact MR’s research has segmented the rice protein market based on product type, source and application, end use and region.

By Region : North America latin america Europe bring the action Japan Middle East and Africa

By product type: polysaccharides oligosaccharide

By source: bacteria algae fungus plant Other sources of information

By application: drinks infant formula Bakery & Confectionery dairy products Savory & Snacks Animal food Other applications

End use category: manufacturing construction mining and agriculture health management service homeland security and defense



The rice protein market report answers some key questions such as:

Who are the top players in this market?

Which are the major segments of this market?

Which region has the largest share of the rice protein market and why?

What is the future outlook for this market?

Europe leads the region in the rice protein market

Europe is the leading market for rice protein, accounting for more than one-third of the total . Increasing demand from the food processing industry is he one of the drivers of the rice protein market. Investments in certification and labeling in compliance with European standards and end-use requirements are expected to complement rice protein growth.

Investments to open production facilities in top rice producing countries such as India, China and ASEAN countries are expected to be highly profitable for rice protein manufacturers. Targeting the growing demand for plant-based protein in Europe is expected to create new revenue streams for rice protein manufacturers.By establishing cooperative relationships with domestic players and suppliers in Europe, rice protein It is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the market.

What insights does the Fortified Rice Protein market report offer the readers?

Rice protein market segmentation enhanced on the basis of product type, end-use, and region.

A comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and current market conditions.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches in each fortified rice protein market

Various regulations imposed by the government on the consumption of the fortified rice protein market detailed.

