U.S. Fruit Puree Market Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

U.S. Fruit Puree Industry Overview

The U.S. Fruit Puree Market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The strong demand for packaged convenience foods among consumers in the U.S. has been driving the market over the next few years. The high penetration of food and beverage companies has widened the scope for the product in the U.S.

The tropical and exotic segment led the market in 2020 with the largest revenue share. The use of banana, coconut, mango, guava, papaya and pineapple in various food and beverages has fueled the demand for these products across the world. Additionally, brewers, bakers, and confectioners have been using these products significantly for flavoring beer, bakery, and confectionery products.

The beverages application segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020. Orange juice and apple juice are the most popular fruit juices in the country. Fruit-based smoothies are also gaining traction among young and health-conscious consumers owing to their many benefits, such as aiding in weight loss. Additionally, the high nutritional content of smoothies makes them a perfectly healthy snack.

U.S. Fruit Puree Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. fruit puree market on the basis of product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Tropical & Exotic, Citrus, Berries, Apple, Pears and Others.

The citrus segment dominated the market for fruit puree in the U.S. and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 25.0% in 2020. The category includes fruit puree made of oranges, lemons, mandarin, grapefruit, and others.

The apple segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. This puree is served with granola, yogurt, or chia pudding. It is used in smoothies, soups, and desserts, and can even be used to bake muffins and cakes. It has been traction as baby food due to its high nutritional value as apple contains various phytonutrients and antioxidants such as including dietary fiber, vitamin B-complex and C, and beta carotene.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Beverages, Bakery, Snacks, Baby Food, Desserts and Others.

The beverages segment dominated the U.S. fruit puree market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020.

The baby food segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Many of these purees are available for babies in the country. These are made using apple, banana, pear, peach, blueberry, avocado, plum, and others.

Key Companies Profile

The industry is fragmented in nature with numerous large and small players. Product launches have also been considered as a major strategic move for companies to retain their client base.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Fruit Puree market include

Döhler Group

Ingredion Incorporated (Kerr Concentrates)

AgranaBeteiligungs-AG

DennickFruitsource, LLC

Grünewald International

Tree Top Fruit Ingredients

Uren Food Group Limited

Kendall Frozen Fruits, Inc.

