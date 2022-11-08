U.S. Range Cooker Market to Witness Growth at 7.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Range Cooker Industry Overview

The U.S. Range Cooker Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The deployment of stylish and functional appliances in kitchens with multi-functionality features is an ongoing trend in the residential sector. This, combined with the trend of remodeling homes to build and accommodate modular kitchens, is resulting in fast-paced product adoption in the country.

Consumers’ focus on attracting a higher resale value from remodeling projects has also driven the prominence of range cookers in homes. For instance, minor kitchen remodeling can lead to an average of 81.1% of the reoccupied cost, whereas major kitchen remodeling can lead to a 59.0% return on the cost. Thus, consumers are loosening their purse strings and building high-end kitchens for their homes by installing advanced cooking appliances.

U.S. Range Cooker Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. range cooker market on the basis of size, price range, application, and distribution channel:

Based on the Size Insights, the market is segmented into 20”, 24”, 30” and Above 30”.

In terms of size, the above 30” segment dominated the market with a share of more than 60% in 2020. This segment is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

The 30” size segment is projected to register the maximum CAGR of more than 8% from 2021 to 2028. 30” range cookers are much more versatile than a regular cooker as they offer more settings, functions, and cooking options.

Based on the Price Range Insights, the market is segmented into USD 1,000 & Below, USD 1,001 – USD 3,000, USD 3,001 – USD 5,000 and Above USD 5,000.

The above USD 5,000 price range segment led the market in 2020 by accounting for a revenue share of over 48%. A large number of manufacturers offer high-end range cookers in the country, some of which are Viking.

The USD 3,001 – USD 5,000 price range segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The residential application led the market with a revenue share of more than 80% in 2020. Manufacturers offer an impressive array of products for residential consumers. These are either all-electric, all-gas or dual fuel-where they combine two sources, usually gas and electricity.

The commercial application segment is projected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Hotels, restaurants, and other eateries can be seen preparing meals in minutes. Similar instances can be seen in most reality cooking shows.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline segment dominated the market in 2020 accounting for a revenue share of more than 95%. The segment is estimated to retain the dominant position throughout the forecast period as it is the most preferred distribution channel owing to the provision of detailed instructions about product features and installation services by specialists.

The online segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the growing familiarity and dependence of millennials, generation X, and generation Z on e-commerce and the Internet.

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players. Major companies in the market have been implementing various expansion strategies, such as partnerships and new product launches, to stay ahead in the market. An increasing number of players in the industry are turning their focus toward the introduction of innovative products.

