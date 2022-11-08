COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Key Players, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast till 2023

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Industry Overview

The global COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market size is expected to reach USD 3,406.2 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023. The rise in demand for rapid, efficient, saliva-based screening tests has positively impacted market growth.

This is primarily due to the various advantages offered by saliva-based tests, increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies, and a paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing. The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is one of the recent saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests in the market which is based on the principles of fluorescence detection, biochemistry, robotics automation, and cloud computing.

As the number of people visiting public places is increasing and reaching pre-pandemic statistics in a few countries, there is a growing demand for rapid, point-of-care COVID-19 tests to mitigate viral transmission from asymptomatic people. This has enhanced the R&D for the development of simple yet effective saliva-based tests and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for several developers.

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market on the basis of location, technology, mode, and region:

Based on the Location Insights, the market is segmented into Travel Stations, Sports Arenas, Entertainment Venues, Corporate Campus Environments, Universities & Colleges and Factories.

Amid the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, air travel has fallen sharply, leading to a significant reduction in foot traffic at airports. This has severely impacted the economy leading to the screening of passengers becoming a necessity for airports and airlines to curb virus transmission.

Moreover, the U.S. universities are relying on rapid COVID-19 tests as a measure for the safe return of students to campus. For instance, saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests are being used for large-scale screening of students at the University of Illinois.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing, RT-PCR and CRISPR-Cas9.

The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing segment dominated the market for COVID-19 saliva screening test potential and accounted for the largest revenue share of 99.9% in 2020.

Government authorities across developing economies are undertaking initiatives to promote the use of saliva-based COVID-19 detection methods, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in this market.

Based on the Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Centralized Testing and Decentralized Testing.

The decentralized testing segment dominated the market COVID-19 saliva screening test potential and accounted for the largest revenue share of 96.2% in 2020. Increasing adoption of saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests by several developers contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

Centralized settings can play an integral role in the saliva-based diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infections, as these are not rapid tests that can be performed near the patient.

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Key Companies Profile

The market COVID-19 saliva screening test potential is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years. The increasing number of product approvals, emergency use authorizations by regulatory bodies, and technological collaborations between operating players have intensified market growth.

Some prominent players in the global COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential market include

FluroTech Ltd.

ARUP Laboratories

Vatic Health

MOgene

Psomagen Inc.

DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Fluidigm Corporation

Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC

Gravity Diagnostics

DNA Genotek, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Abbott

LumiraDX

