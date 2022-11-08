Which region held the highest share in the Organic Chocolate Spreads market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Chocolate Spreads Industry Overview

The global Organic Chocolate Spreads Market size is expected to reach USD 834.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumption of chocolate-based spreads as a part of the breakfast meal coupled with consumer inclination towards organic and natural food products is expected to be a key factor driving the market over the forecast period.

The hazelnut segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to rising product innovation in this segment. For instance, in October 2019, Rigoni di Asiago launched the Nocciolata Bianca Hazelnut Spread, which is gluten-free and is high in protein. Companies all over the globe, especially start-ups, have been focusing on making products available to consumers through online distribution channels. Moreover, the increasing influence of western food habits in the Asia Pacific region has significantly increased the salability of the product in the market.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets emerged as the largest distribution channel segment in 2020 accounting for a revenue share of over 50%. These stores focus on customer satisfaction and specific food categories pertaining to organic products. Also, the availability of complete household items of all brands in one place drives the segment growth.

Organic Chocolate Spreads Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic chocolate spreads market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Hazelnut, Duo, Milk, Dark and Others.

The hazelnut product segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 38% in 2020.

The dark chocolate segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Dark chocolate-based variants are loaded with minerals, such as calcium & iron, as well as vitamins.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online and Others.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets held a revenue share of more than 51% in the global market in 2020. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are self-service superstores that sell a variety of products ranging from food, household items, and general merchandise to organic foods, such as chocolate spreads.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. Over the past few years, e-commerce has been gaining popularity as it offers convenience.

Organic Chocolate Spreads Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile

The market is becoming highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of small- and medium-scale regional players in this segment. Companies have been launching products to meet the changing consumer demands.

Some prominent players in the global Organic Chocolate Spreads market include

Nutiva, Inc.

Rigoni di Asiago

Phalada Pure & Sure

Askinosie Chocolate, LLC

The Organic Family Ltd. (Mr. Organic)

Cocofina

Mason & Co.

BIONA

Artisana Organics

Pana Organic

