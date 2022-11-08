Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Industry Overview

The global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market size is expected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness about animal cruelty and the rise in environmental protection campaigns are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Vegan chocolate confectionery is popular among consumers following a flexitarian or vegan diet or consumers having lactose intolerance and other food allergies.

The molded bars product segment led the market and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Bar chocolates are the most consumed chocolate form in the world. According to a study conducted by Google, the top five chocolates titled as favorite chocolates in the world, based on their annual searches, are sold in the form of bars.

The milk chocolate segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020 on account of the high demand for these products due to their sweet and creamy taste. According to a study conducted by Google, in October 2019, Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate was considered to be the most popular chocolate bar in the world. According to the same study, the classic milk chocolate bar received, on average, a total of 466,680 searches annually. These market trends are anticipated to increase the product demand.

Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vegan chocolate confectionery market on the basis of product, type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Boxed, Molded Bars, Chips & Bites and Truffles & Cups.

The chips & bites segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Chips & bites are primarily used for cooking purposes. With the rising demand for premium bakery productsfor various festivals as well as for small occasions, the demand for chips & bites is also rising.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Milk, Dark and White.

Milk was the largest product segment with a share of more than 39% in 2020. Major players in the market are launching their renowned chocolate confectioneryin a vegan version too.

Vegan dark chocolate confectionery is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment from 2021 to 2028. In the past few years, the popularity of the product among consumers, especially in Asian countries, has increased with shifting taste preferences and growing awareness about the many health benefits of dark chocolate.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of more than 75% in 2020. The segment is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the high consumer inclination toward shopping grocery products from supermarkets and convenience, specialty, & grocery stores.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The shift in consumers’ shopping behavior is one of the major factors driving product sales through online channels.

Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established and several small- and medium-scale players. The manufacturing companies have been launching new products to attract more customers.

Some prominent players in the global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery market include

Alter Eco

Equal Exchange Coop.

Endorfin

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

MondelÄ“z International

Goodio

Montezuma’s Direct Ltd.

Evolved

