U.S. Hydrochloric Acid Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2028

U.S. Hydrochloric Acid Industry Overview

The U.S. hydrochloric acid market size was valued at USD 510.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028.

This is attributed to the increasing water treatment activities across the country due to rising awareness regarding the environment. Hydrochloric acid is used in various applications such as oil well acidizing, food processing, steel pickling, ore processing, pool sanitation, calcium chloride, and others. The market has witnessed substantial growth over the past couple of years due to the growing construction activities in states such as California, Georgia, New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. In 2020, food processing applications dominated the demand for hydrochloric acid due to high utilization for producing corn syrup, soy sauce, and other products. HCL is also used in oil well drilling applications to encourage the flow of crude oil and gas into the well.

The key raw materials used to produce HCL include hydrogen and chlorine. HCL can be produced in many ways, including the chlorination of organic compound (chlorination reaction), a combination of hydrogen and chlorine, the production process of salt-sulfuric acid, and as a co-product in the manufacturing of silica. About 90% of HCL is produced from the chlorination process in the U.S. owing to its low cost and high purity obtained through this process. Some examples of chlorination reactions include the production of trichloroethylene, dichloromethane, and perchloroethylene in which HCL is obtained as a byproduct.

The prices of hydrochloric acid have been steadily increasing over the years, this can be attributed to the fact that the prices of the raw materials have been steadily increasing due to disturbance in the supply scenario. Also, the increase in research and development activities coupled with the increasing cost of technology has resulted in increased prices over the year. However, over the forecast period, the prices are expected to decrease owing to the stability of the supply chain and the easy availability of raw materials.

U.S. Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. hydrochloric acid market based on application and states:

S. Hydrochloric Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Oil Well Acidizing Food Processing Steel Pickling Ore Processing Pool Sanitation Calcium Chloride Others



S. Hydrochloric Acid Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) S.



Utah California Nevada Arizona Idaho Colorado Oregon Wyoming Montana New Mexico Rest of U.S.



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. hydrochloric acid market include:

ASHTA Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ERCO Worldwide

Continental Chemical Company

Miles Chemical Company Inc.

Tronox Holdings plc

Jones-Hamilton Co.

Olin Corporation

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Detrex Corporation

TRInternational

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

