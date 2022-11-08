Commercial Cleaning Products Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Commercial Cleaning Products Industry Overview

The global commercial cleaning products market size was valued at USD 17.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing focus on maintaining clean and hygienic environment in commercial places plays a key role in driving the global demand. Amid the current pandemic scenario, businesses have been relying on the market more than ever owing to the risk-driven situation caused by the COVID-19 virus. With the lifting of restrictions and lockdowns across countries and a return to normal day-to-day activities, the demand for these products has increased significantly, particularly from the commercial sector. Thus, players in the industry are capitalizing on these opportunities and the focus on launching more effective cleaning

Moreover, higher prominence toward workplace cleanliness and hygiene owing to better productivity and corporate performance has been driving the market growth. A clean work environment helps keep workers happier and healthier, reduces the spread of germs, and limits workers’ absences due to illnesses. Researchers at Harvard and Syracuse Universities report that an improvement on just the air quality of a workplace can positively influence the overall performance of the employees.

The rising number of restaurants, hotels, and hospitals across regions has been significantly contributing to the demand for various commercial cleaning products to maintain a clean and hygienic environment. Expansion in the foodservice industry in terms of new restaurant establishments is expected to contribute to the market growth.

There has been a significant rise in the demand for safe cleaning products that are free from harsh chemicals. Many cleaning products contain ammonia, which is very off-putting. In commercial places that see a large number of visitors every day, such products can hamper the overall experience of the visitors. In extreme cases, such chemicals can also cause allergies, especially among people with a sensitivity to chemical cleaning products, who may sneeze, cough, or experience watery eyes.

Commercial Cleaning Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial cleaning products market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Commercial Cleaning Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Surface Cleaners Metal Surface Cleaners Glass Cleaners Fabric Cleaners Others



Commercial Cleaning Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Online Offline



Commercial Cleaning Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America



Market Share Insights

October 2020: Ecolab launched a new product to meet the growing demand from the hygiene sector. The sink and surface cleaner and sanitizer are the first Environment Protection Agency (EPA)-registered concentrate no-rinse, 2-in-1 sanitizer, and cleaner for surfaces that come in contact with food and can kill pathogens in 30 seconds.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global commercial cleaning products market include:

Diversey, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

3M

The Clorox Company

SC Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

Betco

Lonza Group AG

