Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market anticipated to significantly contribute the growth by 2028

Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Industry Overview

The global mutation detection kits in genome editing market size was valued at USD 126.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Widespread usage of genome editing techniques, coupled with the increasing investment flow in the development of mutation detection kits to accelerate the adoption of genome editing methodologies, has majorly driven the growth of the market. The discovery of polymorphisms and unknown mutations in genome sequences is a significant aspect of widespread research and clinical areas, including pharmacogenetics, disease treatment, and reverse genetics study in model organisms. This has driven the adoption of mutation detection kits in genome manipulation space, in turn, propelling the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market

The introduction of several novel methods for mutation detection in DNA is anticipated to boost the number of players using gene manipulation technologies. For instance, in January 2021, a study was published in Nanoscale Journal, which demonstrated the new mutation detection method CRISPR–EXPAR that deploys Exponential Amplification Reaction (EXPAR) induced by CRISPR-Cas9.

CRISPR is a rapidly evolving gene editing methodology and a substantial number of CRISPR-Cas derived reagents facilitate a wide range of applications for gene editing. Given its availability and popularity, CRISPR technology dominates the genome editing space and is expected to improve incrementally in the foreseeable future. Several Cas-type enzymes have been discovered or engineered with different protospacer adjacent motifs.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for operating players. Molecular biological solutions that comprise gene modification approaches, such as CRISPR-Cas12/13-based DETECTR, SHERLOCK, PAC-MAN & CARVER, ASO, ribozymes, antisense peptide nucleic acids, and RNAi silencing therapies, produced using cutting-edge scientific advancements as compared to conventional diagnostic methods or treatment, is anticipated to be vital in managing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

3D Cell Culture Market : The global 3D cell culture market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The global 3D cell culture market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period. DNA & RNA Banking Services Market: The global DNA and RNA banking services market size was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% from 2021 to 2027.

Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mutation detection kit in genome editing market on the basis of technology by application, end-use, and region

Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing Technology by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) CRISPR/Cas9 ZFN TALENs/MegaTALs Meganucleases Others



Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Government Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

April 2021: Researchers at UC Berkeley, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), and Vilnius University developed a new handheld device powered with CRISPR technology.

Researchers at UC Berkeley, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), and Vilnius University developed a new handheld device powered with CRISPR technology. April 2021 : Health Canada declared that gene-editing technology used in crops is safe for human consumption and the environment. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of gene-edited crops by Canadian farmers, in turn, increasing research on transgene plants.

: Health Canada declared that gene-editing technology used in crops is safe for human consumption and the environment. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of gene-edited crops by Canadian farmers, in turn, increasing research on transgene plants. January 2021: baseclick introduced Click Tech Single Strain Mutation Mapping Kit for Sars-Co-V2.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global mutation detection kits in genome editing market include:

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lucigen

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

GenScript

Promega Corporation

Synthego

Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (abm)

New England Biolabs

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biovision Inc.

AddGene

Order a free sample PDF of the Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.