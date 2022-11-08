Lavatory Service Vehicles Segment Is Projected To Experience A Growth of ~1.6X By 2028

Although most lavatory service vehicles are powered by diesel or gasoline, increasing adoption of zero-emission GSE is foreseen to bolster the demand for electric lavatory service vehicles in the near future. The non-electric segment is estimated to contribute 55% in the overall value opportunity created over the forecast duration.

The truck based lavatory service vehicles is prospering, owing to the increased demand for air travel, thus fueling the necessity for new passenger aircrafts. The truck based lavatory service vehicles segment is projected to experience a growth of ~1.6X to cross the US$ 100 Mn mark by the end of 2028.

Multiple advantages of lavatory service vehicles, coupled with rapid technological advancements and growth of the aviation industry are foreseen to augment the growth of the lavatory service vehicles market over the forecast period, reveals Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Global Lavatory Service Vehicles Market

The trucks segment is projected to expand ~1.5X to cross the US$ 100 Mn mark by the end of the forecast period.

Collectively, electric and non-electric vehicles segment are estimated to hold 89% of value share in the global lavatory service vehicles market and is foreseen to grow by a value CAGR of 5.6 % over the forecast period.

Carts segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2019-2028).

The lavatory service vehicles with 50-100 gallons capacity are estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 16 Mn over the forecast duration.

The defense segment is foreseen to grow ~1.2X faster as compared to the commercial application segment by accounting for one fourth of the overall value opportunity created

North America is estimated to be the most lucrative region and is foreseen to account for 1/4th of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created by 2028 end.

“Growing adoption of zero-emission GSE (Ground Support Equipment), including lavatory service vehiclesis foreseen to redefine growth prospects of the electric lavatory service vehicles”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of the Lavatory Service Vehicles Market

Fact.MR’s study on the lavatory service vehicles market offers information classified into five important segments: power, vehicle, capacity, application, and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

By Power : Electric Non-Electric Hybrid

By Vehicle : Trucks Carts

By Capacity : <50 gallons 50-100 gallons 101-200 gallons >200 gallons

By Application : Commercial Defence



Questionnaire answered in the Lavatory Service Vehicles Market report include:

How the market for Lavatory Service Vehicles has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Lavatory Service Vehicles on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lavatory Service Vehicles?

Why the consumption of Lavatory Service Vehicles highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

