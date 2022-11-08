Global Sales Of Automotive Interior LED Lighting Is Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 5% By 2032

In 2020, the global automotive interior LED lighting market was valued at US$ 30 Bn, and is expected to be worth US$ 33.08 Bn in 2022. During the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5% and it is expected that this market will reach a global valuation of US$ 53.88 Bn by the end of 2032.

The market is predicted to be driven by various factors such as customizing the lights. This will likely add an emotional element to the rather sterile interior lighting, therefore increasing demand for automotive interior LED lighting. As a result of the combination of integrated electronics and automotive interior LEDs, key players also predict that interior LED lighting will be used for entertainment and communication in addition to navigation and vehicle information.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Due to the pandemic, there was a 20% drop in sales in the Global Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market.

Asia Pacific to lead the market since with a 5% CAGR.

North America contributed to the global market with a growth of CAGR of 4.5%

With a CAGR of 6 %, Europe is forecasted to be the fastest growing market in the future

The segment of passenger vehicles is expected to grow at a rate of 5.5%

By the end of 2022, the ambient automotive interior Led Lightning will grow more than 10%.

Market opportunities for the 12V segment are estimated to be approximately US$ 716 Mn through 2022.

“There is considerable growth in this market due to an increase in production of various vehicles, as well as an increase in demand for and sales of luxury cars and with the growing disposable incomes of middle-class consumers, low-cost vehicle sales have also increased and helped push the market forward,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The key manufacturers of automotive components and suppliers of automotive components continue to invest in R&D. In order to establish a global footprint, the key players in the market are forming various profitable joint venture and expanding operations on a global platform.

Hubei Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Limited was inaugurated by the Koito Automotive Company in China.

In 2017, Osram India introduced the Rallye lighting solution for automotive applications.

Valueo announced its entry into the dynamic LED lighting market by purchasing 10.5% of Aledia, a high-tech startup that designs cutting-edge LED lighting for general and automotive use.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market Survey Report:

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd

Texas Instruments

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Valeo SA

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Stanley Electric

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

By Product Dashboard Lights Ambient Lighting Dome and Map Lighting Center Stack Head-up Display Reading Lights

By Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Volts 12V 14V

By Sales Channel OEM After Market



Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market report include:

How the market for Automotive Interior LED Lighting has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Interior LED Lighting on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Interior LED Lighting?

Why the consumption of Automotive Interior LED Lighting highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

