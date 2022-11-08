Global Sales Of Duplex Nickel Plating Is Forecast To Expand At A Moderate CAGR Of 5.8% Over 2031

Newly-released duplex nickel plating business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows global consumption crossing 29 kilo tons by 2021, depicting a 4.5% proliferation as compared to the previous year. In terms of revenue, the market is projected to top US$ 900 Mn mark by 2031-end, leaving US$ 400 Mn room for existing players and new entrants to capitalize.

Demand for decorative duplex nickel plating in the automotive industry has surged year-on-year at 6% in FY2020-FY2021. Increasing demand for wear-resistant, durable, and corrosion-resistant plating in the automotive and aerospace industry will heighten global sales during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Study

  • The global duplex nickel plating market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.
  • Decorative segment captures a major chunk in duplex nickel plating, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn over 2021-2031.
  • Among the plating types, bright duplex plating has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to high wear resistance capabilities over others.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and this regional is expected to expand at 4% CAGR through 2031.
  • Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for duplex nickel plating was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

“Nickel-microporous chrome is expected offer the most lucrative opportunities due to rising need of key end users, including automotive, aerospace, defence, etc., for improved corrosion-resistant plating services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key players of the Duplex Nickel Plating market survey report:

  • Atlas Chrome Plating and Powder Coating
  • Auromex
  • Capron Manufacturing
  • Century Plating Company
  • Eastern Plating LLC
  • ­Electrochemical Products, Inc.
  • Elite Finishing, LLC
  • Highnic group
  • Hohman Plating
  • Leonhardt Plating Company
  • Metal Plate Polishing Inc.
  • Transcend Chrome Inc.

Main Segments Covered in Duplex Nickel Plating Industry Research

  • By Type

    • Protective Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating

  • By Coating Material Surface

    • Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating
      • Steel
      • Stainless Steel
      • Mild steel
      • Carbon steel
      • Cast Iron
    • Non-Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating
      • Copper
      • Brass

  • By Plating Type

    • Bright Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Mirror Bright Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Semi Bright Duplex Nickel Plating

  • By Product Type

    • Nickel-Trivalent Chrome
    • Nickel-hexavalent Chrome
    • Nickel-Microporous Chrome
    • Others

  • By Brightening System

    • Sulfur Containing Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Sulfur Free Duplex Nickel Plating

  • By Plating Bath

    • Electroplating
      • Watt Bath
      • Wood Bath
    • Electroless Plating
    • Others

  • By End Use

    • Automotive Duplex Nickel Plating
      • Motorcycles
        • Interior
          • Front Fork Inner Tubes
          • Shock Absorber Piston Rods
          • Hydraulic Pistons
          • Cylinders
        • Exterior
          • Body
          • Bumpers
          • Exhaust Pipes
      • Cars & Trucks
        • Interior
          • Fuel Systems
          • Turbochargers
          • Transmission
          • Braking Systems
          • Drive Shafts
          • Valves
          • Others
        • Exterior
          • Bumpers
          • Grills
          • Others
    • Aerospace & Defence Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Industrial Fasteners & Tools Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Others

  • By Use Case

    • New Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Duplex Nickel Restoration

Questionnaire answered in the Duplex Nickel Plating Market report include:

  • How the market for Duplex Nickel Plating has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Duplex Nickel Plating on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Duplex Nickel Plating?
  • Why the consumption of Duplex Nickel Plating highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

