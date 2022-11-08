Global Sales Of Duplex Nickel Plating Is Forecast To Expand At A Moderate CAGR Of 5.8% Over 2031

Newly-released duplex nickel plating business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows global consumption crossing 29 kilo tons by 2021, depicting a 4.5% proliferation as compared to the previous year. In terms of revenue, the market is projected to top US$ 900 Mn mark by 2031-end, leaving US$ 400 Mn room for existing players and new entrants to capitalize.

Demand for decorative duplex nickel plating in the automotive industry has surged year-on-year at 6% in FY2020-FY2021. Increasing demand for wear-resistant, durable, and corrosion-resistant plating in the automotive and aerospace industry will heighten global sales during the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1957

Key Takeaways from Study

The global duplex nickel plating market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

Decorative segment captures a major chunk in duplex nickel plating, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the plating types, bright duplex plating has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to high wear resistance capabilities over others.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and this regional is expected to expand at 4% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for duplex nickel plating was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

“Nickel-microporous chrome is expected offer the most lucrative opportunities due to rising need of key end users, including automotive, aerospace, defence, etc., for improved corrosion-resistant plating services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key players of the Duplex Nickel Plating market survey report:

Atlas Chrome Plating and Powder Coating

Auromex

Capron Manufacturing

Century Plating Company

Eastern Plating LLC

­Electrochemical Products, Inc.

Elite Finishing, LLC

Highnic group

Hohman Plating

Leonhardt Plating Company

Metal Plate Polishing Inc.

Transcend Chrome Inc.

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1957

Main Segments Covered in Duplex Nickel Plating Industry Research

By Type Protective Duplex Nickel Plating Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating

By Coating Material Surface Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Steel Stainless Steel Mild steel Carbon steel Cast Iron Non-Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Copper Brass

By Plating Type Bright Duplex Nickel Plating Mirror Bright Duplex Nickel Plating Semi Bright Duplex Nickel Plating

By Product Type Nickel-Trivalent Chrome Nickel-hexavalent Chrome Nickel-Microporous Chrome Others

By Brightening System Sulfur Containing Duplex Nickel Plating Sulfur Free Duplex Nickel Plating

By Plating Bath Electroplating Watt Bath Wood Bath Electroless Plating Others

By End Use Automotive Duplex Nickel Plating Motorcycles Interior Front Fork Inner Tubes Shock Absorber Piston Rods Hydraulic Pistons Cylinders Exterior Body Bumpers Exhaust Pipes Cars & Trucks Interior Fuel Systems Turbochargers Transmission Braking Systems Drive Shafts Valves Others Exterior Bumpers Grills Others Aerospace & Defence Duplex Nickel Plating Industrial Fasteners & Tools Duplex Nickel Plating Others

By Use Case New Duplex Nickel Plating Duplex Nickel Restoration



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1957

Questionnaire answered in the Duplex Nickel Plating Market report include:

How the market for Duplex Nickel Plating has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Duplex Nickel Plating on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Duplex Nickel Plating?

Why the consumption of Duplex Nickel Plating highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-ceramic-fabrics-to-drive-the-thermal-ceramic-sales-to-total-us-6bn-by-2031-concludes-factmr-survey-301328697.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com