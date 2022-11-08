Global Gallium Oxide Market Is Expected To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 9% By 2030

The global gallium oxide market has witnessed robust growth at a CAGR of 8.7% over the past half-decade. However, in 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY2020, the market has be adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as gallium oxide is produced from coal, bauxite, and other raw materials that have been in limited supply.

With prices of raw materials fluctuating, such as coal prices were relatively high during Q1 and Q2 of 2019, it hampered the market. But China, being a leading producer of coal, has recovered fast from the pandemic. All in all, the gallium oxide market is set to swell 2.2X over the long-term forecast period.

Fact.MR predicts that the global gallium market will race ahead and reach a valuation of US$ 28.6 Mn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Gallium Oxide Market Study

The global gallium oxide market is anticipated to add 2.8X value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

5N type grade captures near 66% of the global gallium oxide market, and is set to create US$ 13.2 Mn opportunity by 2030.

Emerging uses of gallium oxide in power electronics, ultraviolet LEDs, and ultraviolet detectors will propel growth of the market.

Substrate application is set to dominate market revenue in 2020, and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9% through 2030.

Beta-gallium oxide substrate is set to dominate the product segment, and is expected to reach US$ 27.8 Mn by 2030.

Asia Pacific holds a leading share in the global gallium oxide market, of which, Taiwan captures a lion’s share of this regional market.

With lockdowns in place, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate effect on the growth of the global gallium market, at least in the short term.

“Higher price of gallium oxide has been a barrier for new entrants in this highly consolidated market space,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key Players Of The Gallium Oxide Market Survey Report:

Vital Materials Co

Saint-Gobain

Super Conductor Materials, Inc.

Nippon Rare Metal, Inc.

Neo Performance Materials

Nanoshell LLC

Gallium Oxide Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the gallium oxide market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, product, application, and key regions.

Grade

4N

5N

6N and Above

Product

Alpha-Gallium Oxide

Beta-Gallium Oxide

Application

Substrates

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Questionnaire answered in the Gallium Oxide Market report include:

How the market for Gallium Oxide has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Gallium Oxide on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Gallium Oxide?

Why the consumption of Gallium Oxide highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

