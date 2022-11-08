Increase Development In Farming Practices Fuelling The Plant Growth Promoters Market Growth

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Fertilizers that are natural herbal based by formulation and facilitate the overall healthy growth and development of the plant are termed as plant growth promoters. Plant Growth Promoters help develop cell division, cell enlargement, flowering, fruiting, and seed formation and are also effective in improving the crop, quality, and productivity.

The primary factors which affect the plant growth promoters are light, water, temperature, and nutrients. Nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and calcium are essential for the growth of plants. Plant growth promoters are effective in improving the crop, quality, and productivity. Plant growth promoters, alongside biostimulants, have been picking up significance as an integral part of organic farming practice. Plant growth promoters, particularly removed from kelp have been firmly upheld for their normal root.

With the escalating demand of agricultural produce to be catered in reduced lead time, efforts towards improved yield rate and preserving the natural resources have gained importance like never before. Due to increase development in farming practices & technology and utilization of organic fertilizers and agrochemicals, the agriculturists are more focused on towards the said technology. With no hazardous effects on the plant and the soil , the usage plant growth promoters has been gaining preference to high levels in the recent times which is expected to experience continued momentum in the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Plant Growth Promoters

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic stunning the growth of several industry domains in the current year, the agriculture industry has been undeterred by the impact and is believed to grow at the average expected rate as perceived by the experts. The plant growth promoters market owing to the (Covid-19) crisis is understood to experience an initial plunge in growth owing to initial lockdown in production and supply of the product, followed by the gradual recovery to a decent rate in the forthcoming periods.

Plant Growth Promoters: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific and Europe are considered to be the dominant region in the plant growth promoters market. The major countries in Asia Pacific region being India, China, Australia & New Zealand have significantly contribute towards the growth of plant growth promoter markets. Due to the increase demand in organic food is further expected to boost the plant growth promoters market.

Strict regulatory frameworks with respect to maximum level in agricultural soil, in European region make plant growth promoters support product among farmer, as they are more important friendly. This has made the Europe has one of the major markets for plant growth promoters.

Plant Growth Promoters : Regional Market Outlook

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France and Russia)

North America (US, Mexico and Canada)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

Asia – pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea and Southeast Asia)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Nigeria)

The plant growth promoters overall report is a gathering of direct information, emotional and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, commitments from industry masters and industry individuals over the value chain. The plant growth promoters report gives all around examination of parent market designs, full scale money related pointers and controlling variables close by market appeal as per parts. The report moreover maps the emotional impact of various market factors on market areas and geologies.

Plant Growth Promoters: Key Market Player

Some of the key players name:

Green Crop Chemicals Industries

Sikko Industries Limited

Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.

Hercules Pigment Industries

AgriBegri

FutureX Industries

Redox Industries Limited

Annadata Organic Biotech

Plant Growth Promoters: Segmentation

The plant growth promoters can be segmented on the basis of type, crop type and formulation.

Based on the Type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Cytokinins

Auxins

Gibberellins

Ethylene

Based on the crop type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Turf & ornamentals

Based on the Formulation, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Water-dispersible & water-soluble granules

Solution

Wettable powders

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the plant growth promoters market.

In-depth plant growth promoters market segmentation.

Historical, current, and projected plant growth promoters market size in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments in the global plant growth promoters market.

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered in the global plant growth promoters market.

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on plant growth promoters market performance.

Must-have information for market players in plant growth promoters market to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

