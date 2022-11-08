Air Compressor Market Key Players are Ingersoll Rand and AireTex Compressor

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Air Compressor Industry Overview

The global air compressor market size is anticipated to reach USD 40.98 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Air compressors are used in various industries, such as food and beverages, home appliances, oil and gas, semiconductors and electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. The rising need for the reduction of CO2 emissions and stringent regulations pertaining to environmental conservation is anticipated to boost market growth. Moreover, eco-friendly, reliable features, ease of handling, and low maintenance costs offered by the product are propelling its demand.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns and declining investments across industries and verticals, which hampered the growth of the market. However, after a short slowdown, the market is expected to rebound and witness a healthy growth rate in the post-pandemic era.

Air Compressor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global air compressor market based on type, product, lubrication, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Portable and Stationary

The stationary air compressor segment accounted for over 50% market share in 2020 due to the high adoption of these compressors in the manufacturing sector.

The portable air compressor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted period owing to the rising adoption of these products in construction and mining activities.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Reciprocating/Piston, Rotary/Screw, and Centrifugal

The rotary segment will dominate the market share over the forecast period.

The centrifugal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Lubrication Insights, the market is segmented into Oil-Filled and Oil-Free

The oil-filled segment is expected to dominate the market and reach USD 25.90 billion by 2028.

The oil-free segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the implementation of new regulations for curbing emissions and the rising focus of governments on environmental safety.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Semiconductors & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare/Medical, Home Appliances, Energy, Oil & Gas, and Others

The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020.

The oil and gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased demand for air compressors for the re-injection of reservoir pressure preservation.

Air Compressor Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market can be described as a competitive market characterized by the presence of several large market players. Companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to gain a larger market share. These players are pursuing various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as M&A and collaborations, to strengthen their position in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global Air Compressor market include:

AireTex Compressor

Atlas Copco

Bauer Group

BelAire Compressors

Cook Compression

Compressor Products International (CPI)

Frank Compressors

Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd.

Gast Manufacturing, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Order a free sample PDF of the Air Compressor Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.